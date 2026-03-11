Medline's growth continues as it breaks ground on 1.2 million sq. ft distribution center in Midlothian, Texas

Groundbreaking is first operational initiative as a publicly traded company on its continued trajectory of growth

NORTHFIELD, Ill., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline [Nasdaq: MDLN] announced during a groundbreaking event this week that it plans to expand its national network of 45 distribution centers across the U.S. by constructing a new 1.2 million sq. ft. distribution center in Midlothian, Texas. The distribution center is to be fully operational in Q2 of 2027 and is the first new DC announced by Medline in 2026 and after its initial public offering in December of last year.

From left: U.S. Rep. Jake Ellzey; Midlothian City Council member and Mayor Pro Tem Clark Wickliffe; Joe Arruda, system senior vice president, supply chain services, Baylor Scott & White Health; Sean Halligan, executive vice president of supply chain, Medline; Ed Graves, vice president of regional field sales, Medline; Brandon Forcier, vice president of regional operations, Medline; Janie Havel of the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office; Victoria Roberts, president and CEO of the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce, and Chaplain Walter White Jr. of Parkland Health.

This second distribution center in the Dallas-Fort Worth market complements its Wilmer location as Medline's customer base continues to expand in the region. The Midlothian center is expected to include the advanced technologies used at Medline's other large distribution centers, including the AutoStore storage and retrieval system.

"Today we have more than 26 million square feet of warehouse space in the U.S., and we are continuing to invest in our network as our customers' needs grow," said Sean Halligan, executive vice president of Medline operations. "Our vast network of distribution centers, 80 days of on-hand inventory, advanced technologies and owned fleet of trucks demonstrate our relentless focus on our customers and our drive to meet their evolving and growing needs."

The Midlothian distribution center will serve healthcare providers across the continuum of care in the area, including hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, physician offices, nursing homes and hospices.

"Our network of distribution centers strategically located across the country enables us to provide next-day delivery to 95% of our customers in the U.S.," Halligan explained. "We were thrilled many of our local customers, elected officials and community stakeholders in Midlothian joined us in celebrating this exciting groundbreaking."

