Johns Island, SC Luxury Real Estate Market Demonstrates Strength Into 2026

A Resilient Luxury Market Driven by Limited Inventory and Buyer Demand

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pam Harrington Exclusives Real Estate reports that Johns Island, South Carolina continues to stand out as one of the Charleston region's most resilient luxury real estate markets, supported by limited inventory, protected land, and sustained buyer demand. The firm's Johns Island Specialist, Cortney Franklin, notes that as the 2026 market unfolds, indicators suggest continued stability and opportunity, particularly within the island's high-end residential sector.

High-End Properties Remain in Demand:

Luxury properties on Johns Island — including waterfront estates, gated golf communities, and private acreage — remain highly sought after despite broader national market fluctuations. Buyers are increasingly drawn to the island's blend of privacy, natural beauty, and proximity to historic Charleston and the beaches. Strict zoning regulations and limited new development reinforce long-term value, positioning Johns Island as a mature and enduring luxury market. View current luxury listings for sale.

2026 Market Outlook: Stability and Selective Appreciation:

Forecasts for 2026 indicate that while appreciation may moderate, demand for well-located, high-quality luxury homes remains strong. According to Pam Harrington Exclusives Real Estate:

Luxury home sales on Johns Island priced above $2 million increased 18% year-over year





The average luxury sales price increased by 11% during the same period

The data underscores sustained buyer confidence in the island's high-end segment despite broader national market fluctuations.

Buyer preferences continue to emphasize turnkey residences, modern coastal design, and communities that offer both exclusivity and lifestyle amenities. Homes that demonstrate thoughtful architecture, quality construction, and long-term livability are projected to outperform the broader market.

Recent activity within Briars Creek, one of Johns Island's most exclusive gated communities, reflects these trends. Pam Harrington's successful sale of 4265 Wild Turkey Way, a luxury residence within this coastal enclave, underscores continued demand for refined homes in established luxury settings. Briars Creek is known for its championship golf course, expansive conservation lands, and low-density development, making it a premier destination for discerning buyers. 4121 Golf Cottage Lane is currently the best buy in the neighborhood, listed at $2,999,999.

As Buyer Expectations Rise and Appreciation Moderates, Expert Guidance Becomes Essential:

Navigating this competitive landscape is Cortney Franklin, who has been named the Pam Harrington Exclusives Johns Island Specialist. Franklin brings focused local expertise, strategic pricing insight, and access to Pam Harrington Exclusives elevated luxury marketing, delivering tailored representation for both buyers and sellers.

"Johns Island has developed into a highly sophisticated luxury market," said Franklin. "Today's buyers are informed and intentional, prioritizing privacy, quality, and long-term value. Strategic representation is critical to achieving successful outcomes. As the spouse of a Lowcountry custom home builder, I offer a distinct advantage to buyer and seller clients. My close connection to the building side provides valuable insight into construction quality, design decisions, and sustained market appeal."

As Charleston continues to attract lifestyle-driven buyers, Johns Island is expected to remain a cornerstone of the region's luxury real estate performance throughout 2026.

About Pam Harrington Exclusives Real Estate

Pam Harrington Exclusives is a local luxury real estate firm specializing in distinctive properties throughout Charleston and the Lowcountry, recognized for its market leadership and high-touch client service.

