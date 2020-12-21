Johnson // Becker, PLLC Announces Creation of an MDL for Elmiron Lawsuits Alleging Eye Damage & Vision Loss

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker is a nationwide plaintiff's law firm with experience representing injured men and women in lawsuits against pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Johnson // Becker represents a number of individuals who allege they have suffered permanent vision loss after use of the drug Elmiron.

This past week, the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation issued an order created an MDL for the federal cases and centralizing the cases in the Distrist of New Jersey before the Honorable Brian Martinotti. The case is MDL 2973 – In re Elmiron (Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium) Products Liability Litigation.

Johnson & Johnson is a New Jersey Corporation. Janssen Pharmaceuticals, part of the Johnson & Johnson umbrella of companies, is a Pennsylvania corporation. These companies have marketed Elmiron since the 2000s. The Plaintiffs allege that the company has never provided any warning of maculopathy or retinopathy associated with use of the drug or warned patients to have regular eye exams to monitor vision while using the drug until the company updated the label in June, 2020.

Timothy J. Becker and Stacy K Hauer of Johnson // Becker are counsel of record. Mr. Becker and Ms. Hauer have a combined experience of more than 40 years of litigating mass tort cases involving pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Learn more about the Elmiron Litigation Team at Johnson Becker and Meet the Attorney and Co-Chair of our Consumer Products and Mass Tort Department by downloading the Elmiron Litigation Guide by following this link: https://www.johnsonbecker.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Johnson-Becker-ELMIRON-LITIGATION-Overview.pdf

Find Out if You Have an Elmiron Lawsuit

Join the community of interstitial cystitis and painful bladder syndrome patients holding the manufacturers accountable for vision damages attributed too long term Elmiron use by asserting your personal injury claim.

If you have suffered any vision related side effects after taking Elmiron, you are not alone. You may be entitled to financial compensation for your injuries by filing an Elmiron lawsuit. We offer a Free Case Evaluation and would be honored to speak to you.

To learn more about Johnson // Becker's mass tort cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review of your potential Elmiron lawsuit, please visit https://www.johnsonbecker.com/drug-injuries/elmiron-lawsuit/ or contact Johnson // Becker at (800) 279-6386.

