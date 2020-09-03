Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Another Power Pressure Cooker XL Lawsuit Against Tristar Products, Inc. After Defective Pressure Cooker Causes Injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 200 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers. Johnson//Becker filed this Complaint in Florida state court on behalf of Vanna Robinson, a resident of Colorado, alleging that Tristar Products, Inc., the manufacturer of the Power Pressure Cooker XL, misrepresented the safety of their pressure cookers.

Ms. Robinson's pressure cooker exploded while under pressure on September 25, 2018. As a result of the explosion, Ms. Robinson sustained severe burn injuries. According to the Complaint, the Power Pressure Cooker XL is marketed as having "safety features" which are supposed to prevent the unit from both building pressure if the lid is not closed properly, as well as the lid from being removed until all the pressure is released. However, Ms. Robinson alleges that the Power Pressure Cooker contains defects which allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure causing the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.

To read a copy of the complaint / lawsuit, please click the following link: https://www.johnsonbecker.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Power-Pressure-Cooker-XL-Lawsuit-Robinson-Complaint.pdf

This suit is filed by Michael K. Johnson, Lisa A. Gorshe, Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael, Ken and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products. To learn more about Johnson // Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson // Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, or contact Johnson // Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

