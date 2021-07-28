Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Federal Lawsuit Against Tabletops Unlimited, Inc. After Pressure Cooker Causes Injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 350 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers. Johnson // Becker, PLLC filed this Complaint on behalf of Ms. Tiffany Bluitt, a resident of Texas, alleging Tabletops Unlimited, Inc., the manufacturer of the Philippe Richard pressure cooker, misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.

Ms. Bluitt's pressure cooker exploded while under pressure on July 20, 2019. As a result of the explosion, Ms. Bluitt sustained severe thermal burns to her neck, chest, arms and legs. The lawsuit alleges that the pressure cooker failed to function properly when the lid was able to explosively separate from the pot during the normal use of the pressure cooker.

This suit is filed by Michael K. Johnson, Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC.

Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael, Ken and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

