Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Lawsuit Against Instant Brands, Inc. After Instant Pot Explosion Accident Causes Burn Injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 450 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson//Becker filed this Complaint on behalf of Ms. Jillian Pippin, a resident of Colorado, alleging that Instant Brands, Inc., the manufacturer of the Instant Pot pressure cooker, misrepresented the safety of their pressure cookers.

Ms. Pippin's pressure cooker exploded while under pressure on December 19, 2019. As a result of the explosion, Ms. Pippin sustained severe thermal burns. According to the Complaint, the Instant Pot is marketed as having "safety mechanisms" which are supposed to prevent the unit from both building pressure if the lid is not closed properly, as well as the lid from being removed until all the pressure is released. However, Ms. Pippin alleges that the Instant Pot pressure cookers contain defects which allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure causing the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.

This pressure cooker lawsuit is filed by Michael K. Johnson, Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael, Ken and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

