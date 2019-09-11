Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Suit Against NaturChem, Inc. on Behalf of Nationwide Class to Recover for NaturChem, Inc.'s Violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act, 29 U.S.C. §§ 201, et seq.

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide plaintiff's law firm with experience representing employees in lawsuits against employers who fail to compensate workers in accordance with federal and state wage and hour laws. Johnson // Becker currently represents four clients who allege they were not paid at the federally mandated overtime premium rate for all hours worked over forty in one workweek. NaturChem describes itself as "the nation's leader in vegetation management." NaturChem maintains offices in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia, and formerly maintained an office in Tennessee. NaturChem employs approximately 245 employees. The lawsuit has been filed in United States District Court for the District of South Carolina.

Plaintiffs Ronnie Breece, Gerald Chappell, Patrick May, and Gary Moran were previously employed by NaturChem, Inc. as "Spray Technicians," "Sprayers," or "Vegetation Management Technicians." Plaintiffs allege they worked over forty hours per workweek, with some Plaintiffs logging as many as 70 hours per week. Plaintiffs allege they were compensated, on average, $5.00 per hour for all hours worked over forty in one workweek.

This suit is filed by Timothy J. Becker and Jennell K. Shannon of Johnson // Becker, PLLC in connection with Kenneth Suggs of South Carolina-based Janet, Janet & Suggs. Timothy J. Becker is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker and is counsel of record on the case. In addition to class action and product liability cases, Timothy J. Becker and Jennell K. Shannon manage a wide range of plaintiff's employment law cases, with a focus on collective and class action overtime and minimum wage lawsuits under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Recently, Timothy Becker settled a case brought on behalf of former and current California-based employees of Transforce, Inc. and Dynamex Operations East, LLC (formerly Velocity Express, LLC), for $4.75 million.

