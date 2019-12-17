Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Unpaid Overtime Lawsuit Against AAY SECURITY LLC to Recover for AAY's Alleged Violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide plaintiff's law firm with experience representing employees in lawsuits against employers who fail to compensate workers in accordance with federal and state laws. Johnson // Becker represents several individuals who allege they were required to arrive to work before their scheduled shifts as security guards and work off-the-clock. Furthermore, they allege AAY Security LLC failed to properly pay weekly training hours thereby failing to include all hours worked while calculating their applicable overtime pay.

AAY Security LLC, is located in Port Arthur Texas, and describes itself as an "armed and unarmed security company that is focused on providing top-tier, highly trained, professional security officers to petrochemical, refinery, and maritime facilities." AAY Security LLC, employed Plaintiffs as security guards and supervisors. Plaintiffs allege they were not paid for all time worked. Further, Plaintiffs allege they were underpaid their training hours because AAY Security LLC, improperly calculated their hours worked. Under the Fair Labor Standards Act every employer, as defined by the Act, must pay all non-exempt employees at the overtime premium rate of one and one-half times their regular rate of pay for all hours worked. 29 U.S.C. § 207(a)(1).

Jacob R. Rusch of Johnson // Becker is counsel of record. He exclusively handles plaintiff's employment law cases, with a focus on collective actions under the Fair Labor Standards Act . Recently, he successfully litigated a multi-million dollar misclassification case against Velocity Express, LLC, et al. with founding partner Timothy J. Becker . The 8-year litigation was brought on behalf of misclassified delivery drivers in California.

