Johnson // Becker, PLLC Reports on Medical Literature that Confirms Association Between Elmiron and Vision Damage

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide plaintiff's law firm with experience representing injured men and women in lawsuits against pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Johnson // Becker represents several individuals who allege they have suffered permanent vision loss after use of the drug Elmiron.

Recently, an article was published by Dr. Nieraj Jain from Emory University. The article reports that a survey of over 900 respondents showed an adjusted odds ration of 2.41 for the highest exposed users to have a diagnosis of macular degeneration or pigmentary maculopathy. This is consistent with other recent reports in the medical literature. The article is Uner OE, Shah MK, and Jain N. Pentosan Polysulfate and Vision: Finds from an International Survery of Exposed Individuals. Retina. 2020 Dec 14, doi: 10.1097/IAE.0000000000003078.

Johnson & Johnson is a New Jersey Corporation. Janssen Pharmaceuticals, part of the Johnson & Johnson umbrella of companies, is a Pennsylvania corporation. These companies have marketed Elmiron since the 2000s.

Johnson // Becker, PLLC filed the first Elmiron lawsuit in the country and has also filed an Elmiron class action lawsuit pertaining to medical monitoring. The Plaintiffs allege that the company has never provided any warning of maculopathy or retinopathy associated with use of the drug or warned patients to have regular eye exams to monitor vision while using the drug until the company updated the label in June, 2020.

Timothy J. Becker and Stacy K Hauer of Johnson // Becker are counsel of record. Mr. Becker and Ms. Hauer have a combined experience of more than 40 years of litigating mass tort cases involving pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

