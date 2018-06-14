Johnson & Johnson Innovation Announces Launch of Shanghai Lung Cancer Innovation QuickFire Challenge

The Shanghai Lung Cancer Innovation QuickFire Challenge seeks to identify cutting-edge, early-stage innovation from around the world that addresses all stages of lung health. The competition will be open to entrepreneurs, academicians, biotech researchers and start-up companies from around the world with innovative ideas that have the potential to prevent, intercept or cure lung cancer, improving the health and wellbeing of millions of people in China and around the world.

Up to three innovators with the best idea, technology, or solution across pharmaceuticals, consumer, medical devices, global public health, and/or health technologies will be awarded up to US$750,000 (approximately RMB4,775,850) in total grants; one-year of residency at JLABS @ Shanghai, including a laboratory bench, workstation and access to the JLABS community; and mentorship and coaching from Johnson & Johnson Innovation, the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, and/or affiliate experts. The winners will be announced in Spring 2019 at the grand opening of the JLABS @ Shanghai in Shanghai, China.

"We are excited to bring the QuickFire Challenge to China for the first time. China is playing an increasing role in the global healthcare innovation system by leveraging competitive advantages including talent, scale, speed, financing options and an enabling policy environment," said Melinda Richter, Global Head of Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS. "In line with the vision of the new and upcoming JLABS @ Shanghai, where the winners will be offered residency, we believe a good idea can come from anywhere, and it's our goal to find new and innovative technologies that provide solutions to people globally. Working together, we can spark the next great idea to change the trajectory of health."

The QuickFire Challenge welcomes submissions from June 14 to September 14, 2018. For more information about the Shanghai Lung Cancer Innovation QuickFire Challenge (including the terms and conditions of entry), please visit: http://jlabs.tv/lungs

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-innovation-announces-launch-of-shanghai-lung-cancer-innovation-quickfire-challenge-300666271.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson Innovation

Related Links

http://jlabs.tv/lungs

