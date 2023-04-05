Johnson Pope Celebrates a Full Circle Moment with the Relocation of its Clearwater Office and the Firm's 50th Year

CLEARWATER, FLA., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns, LLP is experiencing two milestone moments in 2023. It is relocating for the first time in 45 years and celebrating its 50th year of practice.

From a historical perspective, the move is particularly significant. The founding partners of Johnson Pope first purchased property in early1978, built the office located at 911 Chestnut Street, and moved there in November 1978. The firm added to the 911 office in 1982 and 1988 as the firm continued to grow and prosper.

311 Park Place Blvd., Clearwater, FL

The new Clearwater office location is 311 Park Place Blvd. Suite 300, in Clearwater's central location of Park Place. The new space will accommodate 26 attorneys and 28 staff members. Johnson Pope is the largest law firm in Pinellas County.

According to Darryl Richards, managing partner of the firm who joined more than 40 years ago, "While we didn't plan the Clearwater relocation with the firm's 50th anniversary, it does reflect our deep roots in Clearwater and our continued commitment to our clients and the community in which we work and live."

Established in 1973, Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns, LLP is a full-service firm with offices in Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and Tampa.

