Johnson Pope Elevates Its Construction Law Practice Adding Matthew B. Taylor to Head Construction Litigation Section

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns, LLP, is pleased to announce that Matthew B. Taylor has joined the firm as a partner to head up the Construction Litigation area of practice. For nearly two decades, Matt Taylor has spent his time, guiding clients through their construction matters from concept to groundbreaking to ribbon cutting. A sixth generation Floridian, Matt was raised in his family's construction business, making the transition to client's needs a seamless transition.

Matthew B. Taylor

"Matt comes to us at a critical time as the growth along the entire west coast of Florida is so strong. We need his solid background to help in expanding all phases of our construction law practice," reiterates Guy M. Burns, managing partner.

Matt has extensive litigation/trial, arbitration and mediation experience in all facets of residential construction, industrial construction, commercial construction, and site development/permitting matters. He also has experience handling complex/commercial matters and has a broad reach throughout the State of Florida in Administrative, State Circuit and Federal Courts, as well as throughout the United States.

Matt is a member of the Florida Transportation Builders Association, a Barrister with the National Inns of Court, Manatee Inns and a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum (reserved for those attorneys winning one million dollars or more for their clients in verdict or settlement). He is also a continuing author/editor for The Florida Bar's "Real Property Litigation Handbook" as well as a continuing seminar instructor for Construction Industry Continuing Education Contract/Lien Law/Bond Law in Florida.

Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns, LLP is a full-service, regional law firm with offices in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater.

