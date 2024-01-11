Matthew Kochinski Joins Johnson Pope's Litigation Team

News provided by

Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns, LLP

11 Jan, 2024, 08:28 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Pope Bokor Ruppel & Burns, LLP is pleased to announce that Matthew Kochinski has joined the firm's Tampa office. He represents clients in transportation, real estate, and business litigation matters. Currently, his practice is focused on defending clients in all three practice groups.

Prior to joining the firm, Matthew worked for a prominent insurance defense firm in the Tampa Bay area where he handled all aspects of litigation. Based on his work at his prior firm, Matthew was recognized by his colleagues and nominated for Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

Matthew received his Bachelor of Science degree in criminology from Florida State University and went on to receive his law degree from Stetson University College of Law.

Matthew is a Minnesota native, who in his free time, enjoys the outdoors, spending time with his family and cheering on the Florida State Seminoles.

Established in 1973, Johnson Pope remains committed to delivering the highest quality legal services to our clients.

For more information about Johnson Pope Bokor Ruppel & Burns, LLP, and its comprehensive range of legal services, visit https://www.jpfirm.com.

