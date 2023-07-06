Johnson Pump Joins Forces with Yanmar to Roll Out Sustainable Marine Engine Design

News provided by

SPX FLOW, Inc.

06 Jul, 2023, 07:49 ET

The six-cylinder diesel engine is expected to reduce conventional exhaust smoke by 80%.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Pump is commemorating its three-decade long partnership with Yanmar with a one-of-a-kind tailored pump solution for its upcoming 6GY135 engine series.

Johnson Pump and Yanmar team members pictured left to right: Masato Nishino (Yanmar Senior Engineer), Shiohama Susumu (Yanmar Quality Manager), Robin Blank (Johnson Pump Global Product Manager for Marine) and Göran Asp (Johnson Pump Area Sales Manager for Marine).
  • Johnson Pump has been a supplier of pumps and spare parts to Yanmar since 1993, but this marks the first time the company is using Johnson Pump in Yanmar's larger engine range.
  • The Johnson Pump F95 self-priming rubber impeller pump will serve as a crucial component of the new engine's heat exchanger, cooling the engine itself and its associated exhaust system.
  • To learn more about the Johnson Pump marine pump series, visit https://www.spxflow.com/johnson-pump-marine

Background Information:

Yanmar's marine division offers reliable and fuel-efficient diesel engines, propulsion systems, and accessories for recreational and commercial vessels, known for their low emissions and high performance.

"I believe this was made possible by the good relationship between us and Johnson Pump Marine over the years. We look forward to continuing our good relationship and further developments in the future," said Masato Nishino, Senior Engineer at Yanmar.

"We work hard to continuously improve and be the best possible supplier. In fact, Yanmar Europe has awarded Johnson Pump as a top supplier for the last five years which is something we are extremely proud of," says Robin Blank, Global Product Manager for SPX FLOW's Johnson Pump's marine division.

The engine is expected to launch in Europe this fall, and shortly after in the United States. 

About SPX FLOW, Inc. 

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets. SPX FLOW had approximately $1.5 billion in 2021 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com

Media Contact: 

Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer 

[email protected] 

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.

