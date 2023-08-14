Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Maxi-Matic USA for Elite Bistro Pressure Cooker Burn Injuries in Los Angeles County Court

Johnson // Becker, PLLC

14 Aug, 2023, 14:45 ET

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with extensive experience representing clients injured by defective products. The firm has represented over 700 people burned by exploding pressure cookers.

On July 5, 2023, Johnson//Becker filed a lawsuit against Maxi-Matic U.S.A. alleging that the company distributed and sold a defective pressure cooker, causing their client, Ms. Marla Castillo, to suffer severe burn injuries. A resident of Texas, Ms. Castillo suffered serious and substantial burn injuries to her arms and chest in July 2021.

According to the Complaint, Maxi-Matic states that the Elite Bistro pressure cookers can't be opened while cooking, and "despite Defendant's statements, the lid of the pressure cooker is removable with built-up pressure, heat and steam still inside the unit."

The Complaint goes on to allege that if the pressure cooker is opened while still under pressure, the pressure causes the scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the cooker, and land on bystanders and surrounding areas.

Ms. Castillo is represented by Adam J. Kress and Anna R. Rick of Johnson//Becker, PLLC. Mr. Kress and Ms. Rick focus their practice on consumers injured by defective household products such as pressure cookers.

Questions About a Pressure Cooker Burn Injury Lawsuit? Contact a Johnson//Becker Lawyer for a Free Case Review.

If you or a loved one were injured by an exploding pressure cooker, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are currently filing new pressure cooker lawsuits across the country, and you may be entitled to financial compensation.

We offer a Free Case Evaluation. To learn more about Johnson//Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson//Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/elite-bistro-and-elite-platinum-pressure-cooker-lawsuits/, https://www.johnsonbecker.com or contact Johnson//Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

