Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Sensio, Inc. For Bella Pressure Cooker Burn Injuries in New York

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with extensive experience representing clients injured by defective products. The firm has represented over 700 people burned by exploding pressure cookers,

Johnson//Becker filed a lawsuit against Sensio, Inc. alleging that the company's Bella Electric pressure cooker caused client Ms. Christy Fuentes' burn injuries.

The pressure cooker's design is intended to prevent it from being opened during cooking. However, according to the Complaint, Sensio Inc.'s pressure cooker "suffers from serious and dangerous defects," including the pressure cooker lid having the ability to be opened during cooking. If a pressure cooker opens while still under pressure, the scalding hot contents would forcefully eject from the container, splattering into surrounding areas and onto bystanders.

The Complaint further alleges that Ms. Fuentes suffered serious burn injuries due to the Bella Electric pressure cooker "being able to be rotated and opened while the Pressure Cooker was still under pressure."

Ms. Fuentes is represented by Johnson//Becker attorneys Adam J. Kress and Anna R. Rick. Mr. Kress and Ms. Rick focus their practice on consumers injured by defective household products such as pressure cookers.

