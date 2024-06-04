Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit in Minnesota Federal Court for Best Buy's Insignia Pressure Cooker Injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A lawsuit filed on May 13, 2024, in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota against Best Buy Co., Inc. and Midea America Corp. alleges that the Insignia 8 Qt Multi-Function Pressure Cooker (Model Number NS-MC80SS9) had serious defects that caused significant injury to the Plaintiffs.

Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with considerable experience representing clients injured by defective products. The firm has represented over 700 individuals injured by exploding pressure cookers.

The Plaintiff, Shianka Williams, and her minor son, L.H., allege to have been injured on May 30, 2023, while using an Insignia 8 Qt Multi-Function Pressure Cooker. The Insignia pressure cooker lawsuit claims that despite the safety features, the lid of the pressure cooker is removable while under pressure, which caused the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit onto Ms. Williams and her child.

The lawsuit references an October 26, 2023 recall from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) of more than 930,000 of the Insignia Pressure Cookers. According to the CPSC, there have been 31 incidents involving the Insignia Pressure Cookers and at least 17 incidents involving burn injuries.

A resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, Ms. Williams is represented by Johnson//Becker lawyers  Michael K. Johnson, Adam K. Kress, and Anna R. Rick. Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson//Becker, PLLC. Michael, Adam, and Anna exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC

