Johnson//Becker Files Pressure Cooker Explosion Lawsuit Against Conair Corporation in Connecticut

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with extensive experience representing clients injured by defective products. The firm has represented over 700 clients burned by exploding pressure cookers.

On Mar. 27, 2023, Johnson//Becker filed a lawsuit alleging that Conair Corporation's Cusinart Electric Pressure Cooker was defective. The firm's client, Ms. Victoria Landrum, alleged that the pressure cooker caused her severe burn injuries.

According to the Complaint, Conair Corporation misrepresented the safety of its Cusinart electric pressure cookers, in that "lid of the pressure cooker is removable while built-up pressure, heat, and steam still remain inside the unit."

The Complaint also alleges that the Cusinart electric pressure cooker caused Ms. Landrum's extensive burn injuries on her chest, due to the removable lid.

Ms. Landrum is represented by Johnson//Becker lawyers Adam J. Kress and Anna R. Rick. Adam exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national product liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

