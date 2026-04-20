Johnson//Becker Files Wisconsin Lawsuit Alleging Injuries Caused by an Instant Pot Pressure Cooker

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Johnson//Becker, PLLC, has filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin Federal Court on behalf of client Andrea Decoudres. Ms. Decoudres alleges that she was seriously injured on or about February 24, 2024, when the 'safety features' of her Instant Pot Viva Pressure Cooker failed.

Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a national law firm specializing in product liability cases, with a strong track record representing people harmed by dangerous and defective products. Nearly 80% of all pressure cooker lawsuits in the U.S. have been filed by Johnson//Becker, PLLC. The firm has advocated for close to 1,000 individuals who were injured by exploding pressure cookers.

According to the Complaint, the Instant Pot Viva Pressure Cooker was defectively designed. The cooker's "safety mechanisms" did not prevent the lid from being rotated and opened while it retained pressure, releasing its scalding contents onto Ms. Decoudres.The Complaint further alleges that as a direct result of the incident, Ms. Decoudres sustained severe and substantial burn injuries.

Ms. Decoudres is represented by Johnson//Becker attorney Adam J. Kress. Mr. Kress is part of Johnson//Becker's Consumer Products litigation team and has extensive experience representing individuals nationwide, including cases involving burn injuries from defective household products.

Questions About a Pressure Cooker Injury Lawsuit? Contact a Johnson//Becker Lawyer for a Free Case Review

If a defective pressure cooker injured you or a loved one, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are currently accepting new lawsuits for injuries caused by pressure cookers nationwide, and you may be entitled to financial compensation.

We offer a Free Case Evaluation. To learn more about Johnson//Becker's product liability cases or to arrange a free, no-obligation case review, please visit Johnson//Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, https://www.johnsonbecker.com or contact Johnson//Becker directly at (800) 279-6386. We would be honored to speak with you and respond promptly to every inquiry we receive.

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC