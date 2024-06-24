Join ASUS at ISTE 2024

Join ASUS at ISTELive 24 Booth #1900

From June 24th to 26th, join us in person at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver to see the ASUS education ecosystem at booth #1900, get hands-on experience with our latest education technology, meet with our product experts, and schedule one-on-one meetings with ASUS sales representatives to learn more about devices that are shaping the future in education. At the ASUS booth, visitors will have the chance to participate in ASUS Education activities to win awesome daily prizes and classroom essentials. For more learning opportunities, ASUS will host live sessions with industry thought leaders from Intel, Microsoft and education experts. Participants at each session will have the chance to win an ASUS Education laptop and other exciting giveaways!

Devices for K-12 education

At ASUS, we design technology solutions to meet the unique needs of K-12 educational institutions. As textbooks and worksheets are replaced with interactive digital learning materials, ASUS offers Windows laptops, NUCs and miniPCs, alongside ChromeOS laptops and Chromeboxs that improve collaboration, streamline instruction, and keep the learning environment secure. Our entry-level one-to-one learning devices are ruggedized to survive classroom mishaps and coated with ASUS Antimicrobial Guard to ensure they stay sanitary and clean. Equipped with a rubber bumper, scratch-resistant display, and spill- and tamper-resistant keyboard, the ASUS lineup of laptops for education are a dependable partner for learning. They also feature a modular design and include bottom-panel captive screws for easy maintenance and repair to minimize downtime. A new ASUS Chromebook Detachable with an optional ruggedized case is also added to the one-to-one device lineup, offering more versatility without compromising on durability. ASUS supplements its ChromeOS laptops with performant, durable and reliable Chromebox systems like the ASUS Chromebox 5. These systems maintain benefits of ChromeOS such as advanced security, flexible access, simplified IT management and zero touch enrollment but offer higher levels of performance, as well as improved connectivity. Chromeboxes can be deployed in a range of configurations and allow for flexible mounting configurations including horizontally, vertically or VESA mounted. ASUS devices for K-12 include the following:

Devices for higher education and teachers

Teachers require devices that are durable, versatile, and easy to maintain, while also delivering cutting-edge performance and seamless connectivity. Therefore, ASUS offers laptops that are designed with the demanding needs of educators in mind. Our latest Chromebook Plus devices meet these requirements with powerful up to Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, long-lasting battery life, a high-resolution webcam, and a range of ports for flexible use. These well-rounded features also make ASUS Chromebook Plus laptops ideal for students in higher education who are ready to tackle career goals and passion projects. ASUS Chromebox solutions such as the Chromebox 5 offer outstanding performance and quick response for improved productivity. It's powered by up to a 12th/13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor delivery impressive performance for an array of tasks. And with up to 32 GB DDR4 memory, ASUS Chromebox 5 enables easy multitasking without slowdowns.

For teachers who prefer Windows, ASUS ExpertBook laptops offer robust security, exceptional power, and comprehensive connectivity options in a lightweight design. ASUS NUC & ExpertCenter miniPCs similarly offer higher levels of performance, connectivity, increased storage and multi display flexibility. The latest ASUS NUC series feature Intel® Core™ Ultra processors. Three AI engines – GPU, NPU, and CPU – for high throughput, low power, and fast response, ASUS NUC 14 Pro delivers robust computing and display capabilities while offering outstanding connectivity.

ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus: With 2x the power, speed, memory, and storage that comes with the Chromebook Plus designation, the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus, one of the first Chromebooks to come with an Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor, packs the software and hardware features needed to empower college students and teachers to do their best work – whether in-person, remote, or anywhere in between.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34: Engineered with an Intel® Core™ processor, 16 GB of fast, power-efficient memory, and a large-capacity 256GB UFS storage, the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 delivers the performance and responsiveness required for seamless productivity at a budget-friendly price point.

ASUS ExpertBook B3 Flip: Equipped with a 3 MP world-facing high-resolution camera, this device allows teachers to capture photos, videos, and documents to share with students in tablet or tent modes. A garaged stylus is also included for easy notetaking and annotating. Powered by an Intel® Core™ processor, this laptop ensures smooth multitasking, allowing educators to leverage the power of Copilot in Windows to prepare lesson plans or set exam paper like a pro.

ASUS Chromebox 5: ASUS Chromebox 5 features a 12th Generation Intel® Core™ or Celeron® processor, support for up to four 4K displays, WiFi 6E & 2.5G Ethernet connectivity, 15W wireless charger and Google Play access. It has an aesthetic that is stylish, ecofriendly yet durable. A single piece top cover is made entirely of recycled plastic. It also features a textured scratch resistant finish.

ASUS ExpertCenter PN64: Offering all the benefits of Windows the PN64 offers impressive performance and connectivity. It can support up to four 4K displays or even an 8K monitor. It can draw power from USB power delivery enabled monitors allowing for a single cable experience for display and power. It Features Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation to provide clear online voice communication. Featuring 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics*, DDR5 RAM, PCIe® Gen 4 x4 M.2 NVMe® SSD, Intel® 2.5 Gb LAN, WiFi 6E.

ASUS NUC 14 Pro: ASUS NUC 14 Pro is compact, powerful, and reliable, offering unparalleled performance for miniPCs. It offers exceptional security and manageability, AI readiness, Wi-Fi sensing, wireless connectivity.

Devices for esports and STEAM programs

At ASUS, we believe that Esports can be a valuable addition to educational curricula and look to support educational institutions – including primary and secondary schools, colleges, and universities – that are interested in implementing a program through the ASUS Education Loaner Program. For students who are passionate about gaming, participating in a competitive Esports program at school can be a great way to find motivation to improve their academic performance, develop vital leadership and collaboration skills, and experience first-hand the pride that comes from representing their school. Schools looking to invest in Esports can count on ASUS and ROG systems to deliver optimal performance when it matters most. With top-of-the-line processors and graphics cards, these machines reliably render game worlds at high frames per second, giving students a crucial edge in competition. ASUS's industry-leading, all-encompassing approach to its gaming product line ensures that comprehensive support can be offered not just at the system level but also for peripherals such as keyboards, mice, and headsets. In addition to empowering students to take their passion for gaming to the next level, ASUS and ROG systems are also powerful tools for STEAM learning. Their graphics cards, processing resources, plentiful RAM, and speedy storage serve equally well as platforms for teaching students computer science, web development, 3D rendering and animation, video editing, and graphic design – all skills that will prepare them for careers in rapidly growing and in-demand fields. See solutions below for Esports and STEAM education:

ROG Strix G16CHR: With top-of-the-line specs – including up to an Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF processor and up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 GPU – wrapped in a minimalist chassis, this powerful desktop PC is not only primed for competitive esports tournaments but is well-equipped to handle resource-intensive STEAM projects as well.

ROG Strix G18: Equipped with powerful hardware that is often found in desktop PCs, like the Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX and up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 GPU, this laptop is the perfect option for schools that prefer a compact solution without sacrificing performance.

ROG Ally & ROG Ally X: For schools where lack of dedicated space is the main barrier to entry to establishing an Esports program, the ROG Ally and ROG Ally X handheld gaming systems are the perfect portable desktop PC alternative at an affordable price-point.

ROG FALCHION RX LP Gaming Keyboard: The ROG Falchion RX Low Profile is a compact, 65% gaming keyboard that blends style with performance. With the all-new ROG RX Low-Profile Switches and two dampening foams, the Falchion RX Low Profile delivers unprecedented typing and gaming experience. Additional convenient features include an intuitive touch panel, tri-mode connectivity featuring ROG SpeedNova wireless technology ensuring sub 1ms latency, as well as ROG Omni Receiver support allowing for a single wireless adapter for keyboard and mice.

ROG HARPE ACE Gaming Mouse: The ultralight weight ROG Harpe ACE is a 54 gram wired and wireless gaming mouse. It supports sub 1ms latency via its ROG SpeedNova wireless technology. Developed with eSports pros it features an outstanding 36,000 DPI ROG AimPoint optical sensor for outstanding tracking performance inducing on glass. It also supports dual pairing via the ROG Omni Receiver.

ROG SWIFT OLED PG27AQDM Gaming Monitor: Featuring a 27-inch 1440p OLED panel with 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time, the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM offers outstanding motion clarity, response and contrast. The OLED technology in the Swift OLED PG27AQDM produces the deepest blacks and provides vivid colors at any brightness level.

Devices for content creation in education

Many of today's students are passionate about content creation, including photo editing, 3D animation, and video production. Not only are these creative hobbies for students to explore, but they are also growing career opportunities. ASUS ProArt systems, displays, and devices help these students overcome limitations and challenge their own creativity. See solutions below for content creation in education:

ASUS ProArt P16: As an NVIDIA® Studio-validated laptop, the ProArt P16 features up to a GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU for smooth graphic rendering. Paired with a pixel-perfect 4K OLED screen and ASUS-exclusive AI tools like MuseTree and StoryCube, this device empowers students to follow their creative side.

ASUS ProArt PX13: Despite its portable, 13-inch convertible form factor, the ProArt PX13 packs a powerful punch. This NVIDIA® Studio-validated laptop features up to a GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU and a 3K OLED touchscreen with stylus support to provide students and their creative ambitions with a powerful outlet.

ASUS ProArt PD5: Powered by an Intel® Core™ i9 CPU and up to an NVIDIA RTX™ A4000 16GB GPU, the ProArt PD5 is designed for seamless professional content creation workflows, delivering robust and stable performance for processor-intensive tasks like video editing and 3D modelling.

ASUS ProArt Monitor PA328CGV: ProArt Display PA328CGV is a 32-inch monitor designed to satisfy the needs of creative professionals, from photo and video editing to graphic design. ProArt Display PA328CGV is factory calibrated and Calman Verified to deliver superb color accuracy (∆E < 2). 165 Hz variable refresh rate (VRR) ensures creators smooth fast-rendering and comfortable viewing experience. The integrated USB-C port supports data transfers, DisplayPort and 90W power delivery via one cable provides convenient solution and C-clamp design keeps your desk area tidy. PA328CGV makes it easy to achieve the exact look you desire quickly, easily, and precisely.

Devices for computer lab and administration

While the use of one-to-one devices is becoming increasingly commonplace in a classroom setting, computer labs still serve as a critical resource to help students with their education and learning. For example, subjects like programming, engineering, as well as photo and video editing require greater computing power and larger screens. ASUS ExpertCenter desktop and AiO solutions offer modern, compact, and stylish devices that provide consistent and quiet performance – perfect for a shared space like a computer lab. These devices are also optimized for productivity, making them ideal for administrative tasks as well. See solutions below for computer lab and administration devices:

ASUS ExpertCenter D5 SFF: Built to handle daily computing tasks in an ultracompact and sleek package, so computer labs and offices can have a flexible and neat workspace.

ASUS AiO A5: Equipped with an Intel® Core™ processor, fast DDR4 memory, and comprehensive connectivity, this sleek, ultracompact desktop — with audio and visual built in – powers through any task with ease.

To learn more about full ASUS education solutions contact ASUS' sales team.

For education notebooks, desktops, and handheld gaming devices, please contact [email protected].

For education displays, MiniPCs, and peripherals, please contact [email protected].

