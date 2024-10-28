Join Baker Hill & Rally Credit Union at America's Credit Unions' Lending Council Conference for Session: "To LOS or Not to LOS"

Attendees to gain valuable insights on LOS best practices in session, "To LOS or Not to LOS, That is the Question"

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, a leading provider of loan origination, risk management, and analytics solutions, announced that Mike Horrocks, Senior Vice President will join Kate Montagna, Senior Business Relationship Manager at Rally Credit Union, for a highly anticipated session at America's Credit Unions' Lending Council Conference. Their presentation, titled "To LOS or Not to LOS, That is the Question," will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 9:45 AM.

Credit unions striving to expand their member business lending portfolios face a critical question: should they invest in a loan origination system (LOS)? To provide clarity on this important decision, Horrocks and Montagna will share valuable insights from Rally CU's experience as they sought to scale their lending operations to meet the needs of their rapidly growing membership. This must-attend session will explore considerations when moving to an LOS and how LOS best practices can improve operational efficiency while driving growth.

Attendees will hear first-hand from Rally CU, the largest credit union in South Texas with over 220,000 members. With an ambitious goal of 15% growth, Rally CU recognized that their existing processes could not support such expansion alone. By partnering with Baker Hill, they were able to think outside the box and leverage innovative strategies to enhance both the employee and member experience.

"Investing in an LOS is no small decision, but it can be one of the smartest decisions a credit union can make," said Mike Horrocks, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing & Strategy at Baker Hill. "We're excited to present alongside Rally Credit Union and showcase the growth and efficiencies an LOS can unlock in member business lending."

The Lending Council Conference, hosted by America's Credit Unions, is an annual event bringing together industry leaders to explore the latest trends and strategies in credit union lending. This year's event will take place November 3-6 in Nashville, TN at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.

For more information on the conference and to register for the session, visit: https://www.americascreditunions.org/events-training/council-event/lending-council-conference-2024.

Baker Hill is in the business of evolving loan origination by combining expertise in technology with expertise in banking. Built on decades of walking alongside banks and credit unions as they provide vital resources to their communities, Baker Hill NextGen® is a configurable, single platform SaaS solution for commercial, small business, consumer loan origination, and risk management that grows along with you as your business needs change. Baker Hill is lending evolved. For more information, visit bakerhill.com.

Rally Credit Union gives you the tools to help meet your financial goals quicker—all from a team that really has your back. For over 200,000 members across South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, we provide access to high-interest savings accounts, auto and home loans, and checking accounts with rates 50X greater* than the national average. To learn more, visit https://rallycu.com/.

