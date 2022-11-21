Join BC.GAME's Coco's Carnival Now and Win Up To $2,100,000 or a TESLA

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Cup fever starts to hype up in Qatar. As one of the sporting industry's most anticipated major football leagues, fans are excited about the intense competition among the participating teams. This year, the World Cup will have 64 intense matches in different cities in Qatar, the first country in the Middle East to host such an event.

BC.GAME's Coco Carnival

The World Cup becomes more intense with the addition of BC.GAME . The Argentine Football Association recognizes the crypto casino platform as its crypto casino sponsor. BC.GAME is set to support the Argentine national team in its upcoming games. Due to this, the crypto-gambling platform will be able to reach wider audiences all over the world — the partnership between BC.GAME and AFA will provide football punters with an exciting experience of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

BC.GAME is offering promotions to its players throughout this year's World Cup. Here are the promotions where BC.GAME offers players a chance to win up to $2,100,000 or a Tesla. Coco's Carnival is a separate page created by BC.GAME for World Cup fans and sports bettors.

World Cup All-Winner Predictions

BC.GAME offers a $100,000 prize pool for those who submit their World Cup predictions before November 26, 2022. Sports bettors are to place their predictions on the winners of each group. From the winners of the knockout rounds, players will predict who will be this year's world champion.

Players with VIP 4 and above are eligible to join this promotion. They are welcome to participate for free and must submit their predictions by November 26, 2022, at 00:00 UTC. The prediction platform will automatically close on the specified deadline. Any submissions made beyond the deadline will be considered ineligible.

To win a share of the prize pool, the predictions made by a player must be accurate. If more than one player makes the same prediction, the prize pool will be divided equally. Only one player per household is allowed to join the game. As part of BC.GAME's policy, multiple claims or players with combo bets will be disqualified from the promotion.

Upcoming World Cup Promotions from BC.GAME

BC.GAME will release the details of the other two promotions soon, offering a $2,100,000 prize pool and a Tesla. Players can access the game details for $2,100,000 from November 20, 2022, until December 19, 2022. Players interested in joining Coco's Tesla Giveaway may access the promotion's details from November 20, 2022, until December 10, 2022.

AFA and BC.GAME Partnership

The global partnership agreement of these big names will open a way for crypto-casino gamers and football fans to enjoy both the benefits of cryptocurrency and the excitement of football matches. Both brands are committed to providing revenues on both ends.

The partnership will focus not only on the World Cup but also on the upcoming leagues in which AFA is participating. AFA and BC.GAME are seeking engagements with Argentine team members and crypto casino players.

According to AFA, their partnership with the winner of the 2022 Crypto Casino of The Year award is an opportunity for fans and players to embrace the emerging technology of the blockchain industry. With the help of BC.GAME, AFA will be able to create digital products as their other source of income.

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a crypto gambling platform that offers various online casino games, live casinos, and sports betting opportunities. The platform has been around for 5 years and holds a Curacao license for operation. With its integration of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, players will have access to the benefits provided by both technologies.

The crypto-gambling platform is not only accessible on a computer. Players who wish to bet can also access it through their smartphone's mobile browser since the site's interface is compatible with mobile phones.

Now that the website has been redesigned, it offers more features that should be enjoyed by all its players. Sports betting is now included in its gaming portfolio. People who wish to bet on major leagues, especially the upcoming World Cup, are offered different promotions and bonuses. The platform is also open to receiving fiat currencies aside from the cryptocurrencies it currently supports.

SOURCE BC.GAME