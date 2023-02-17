Join BC.GAME's RIO Carnival for a Chance to Win Up to $1,200,000

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME is teaming up with its brand-new ambassador, Brazilian professional footballer David Luiz , to bring RIO Carnival to the community of crypto casino players. With a whopping $1.2 million prize pool up for grabs and weekly cash prizes, this is a gaming event players won't want to miss as 2023 starts. For easy access to players, the crypto casino platform has created a dedicated event page accessible here: https://rio.bc.game/ .

RIO Carnival's $1.2M Prize Pool Event

BC.GAME Rio Carnival

RIO Carnival grants players the chance to earn RIO coins in order to win shares from the event's whopping $1.2M prize pool. RIO coins are an exclusive coin minted for the BC.GAME carnival event, and can be primarily earned by making deposits or wagers within the specified period.

Every $1 deposited grants 1 RIO coin. Per the terms and conditions of the event, all deposits must be wagered to obtain the corresponding RIO coins. Earning more coins offers players bigger shares in the event's prize pool.

Players may also collect RIO coins through other means, such as daily logins and inviting friends to join the contest.

The event runs from February 17, 2023 (00:00 UTC+0) to March 16, 2023 (23:59 UTC+0).

Weekly Cash Prizes for BC.GAME Players

The RIO coin doesn't just serve as special currency to be obtained during the RIO Carnival for winning shares in the event's prize pool. Players can likewise use their accumulated RIO coins to redeem weekly cash prizes for BC Dollars (BCD), where 1 BCD is equivalent to 1 USD. More details on the conversion are accessible through the RIO Carnival page.

RIO coins exchanged for BCD will be immediately burned upon redemption. If players want to win bigger prizes, they have the option to hold out for a chance to win a share of the $1.2M prize pool. The weekly redeemable prizes are refreshed every Friday at 00:00 AM UTC+0 throughout the event, allowing players to win up to $600 every week until RIO Carnival officially ends.

"Good times ahead for our crypto casino community! RIO Carnival is just the start of more gaming and gambling opportunities that we prepared for 2023. It's time to broaden your horizons in the world of gaming - where you can enjoy both rewards and gambling experience," Coco, the famous mascot of BC.GAME shares.

To know more about the RIO Carnival, head over to https://rio.bc.game/ .

About BC.GAME

Launched in 2017, BC.GAME is an online crypto casino known for offering a wide variety of online casino games, sport betting games, and live casino tables. It's a licensed platform that allows players to deposit fiat and cryptocurrencies, creating a more convenient way for users to enjoy online casino games. Just recently, BC.GAME announced David Luiz as the platform's latest brand ambassador, giving the award-winning crypto casino platform a chance to connect with Brazil's massive football community.

