Join Dr. Steven Gundry in Celebrating National Polyphenol Day By Taking a Shot of Olive Oil

Celebrate the Annual National Polyphenol Day Created by Gundry MD on July 11

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- July 11 is National Polyphenol Day, a holiday created by Gundry MD® to educate about the incredible health benefits of a polyphenol-rich diet. According to the Department of Nutrition at Harvard University, there is substantial evidence that specific polyphenols benefit health status . Just a few examples of polyphenol-rich foods that can help support microbiome health and overall wellness include olive oil, dark chocolate, green tea, black coffee, red wine, dark berries and so much more!

National Polyphenol Day, July 11th. Gundry MD invites you to join the celebration by recording a video of yourself taking a shot of olive oil or a polyphenol-rich drink such as Gundry MD Vital Reds to toast Dr. Gundry’s birthday. Share your video on Instagram or TikTok with fans around the world and tag @GundryMD, @DrStevenGundry, and include the hashtags #PolyphenolDay and #OliveOilShot.

Dr. Steven Gundry , the founder of Gundry MD and a passionate advocate for a polyphenol-rich diet outlined in all his bestselling books, such as Longevity Paradox and Gut Check, invites you to partake in this special day dedicated to these essential plant compounds that can promote gut health.

"Polyphenols are one of the primary (and favorite) food sources of many of your gut buddies. And if you give the good bacteria in your microbiome what they want, they can help give you what you want: a vibrant life," says Steven Gundry, M.D.

How to celebrate on July 11th, National Polyphenol Day, and also Dr. Gundry's 74th birthday:

Capture your experience and share your video on Instagram or TikTok. Tag @GundryMD , and @DrStevenGundry , and use the hashtags #PolyphenolDay to connect with fans around the world.

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil and Gundry MD Polyphenol Pearls offer numerous health benefits, including supporting a healthier weight, enhancing mental clarity, supporting heart health, and promoting overall wellness. Combining these products can revolutionize your health, and there's no better day to start than on National Polyphenol Day!*

National Polyphenol Day 2024 Promotions

The following giveaways and offers await you in celebration of this special day.

July 9th - Watch the special Polyphenol Day episode of The Dr. Gundry Podcast that will be released in both audio format and The Dr. Gundry Podcast Youtube .

July 11th - Post your Olive Oil shot and spoonful of Polyphenol Pearls videos to Instagram or TikTok and tag @GundryMD , @DrStevenGundry , don't forget to use the hashtag #PolyphenolDay.

July 11th - Enter the Polyphenol Day giveaways that will go live on Instagram, via the @GundryMD and @DrStevenGundry accounts.

- Enter the Polyphenol Day giveaways that will go live on Instagram, via the and accounts. July 11th - July 14th - Gundry MD will be holding a special offer where you can save money on all Polyphenol Products on the website.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, sustained energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Bio Complete 3 , and MCT Wellness™ . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons Currently, he's the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California where he's spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free diet. His book Gut Check provides the keys to unlocking our gut health, allowing our bodies, and their microbiome, to function at their highest potential. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

