Join Karamo's Holiday Spectacular on Instagram Live December 17

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zelle has partnered with Queer Eye star Karamo to produce Karamo's Holiday Spectacular, available to the public via Instagram on December 17. This live holiday event will include conversations with celebrity guests exploring the season's hottest topics. Winners of the Zelle® "Send Cheer" contest will receive $25,000 each for sending cheer in their local communities all year round.

Karamo's Holiday Spectacular, presented by Zelle, allows people to share in moments of cheer and gratitude this holiday season while taking away actionable and meaningful advice they can integrate into their holiday plans for 2020 and beyond.

To request a media interview with Karamo or the Zelle team regarding Karamo's Holiday Spectacular presented by Zelle, please contact [email protected].

WHO:

Queer Eye star Karamo, along with special guests Lesley-Ann Brandt, star of Netflix hit series "Lucifer", Zuri Hall, entertainment reporter, and Matt Steffanina, world-renowned choreographer, as well as the three winners of the Zelle® "Send Cheer" contest.

WHAT:

Karamo and guests will explore the season's hot topics with tips to navigate the holidays during these unprecedented times. Topics include:

Maintaining a connection with loved ones through virtual holiday get-togethers,

How we can offer meaningful gifts no matter our budget, time, or energy

Supporting mental health and well-being by sharing moments of cheer

Navigating family and "framily" relationships throughout the pandemic

Helping your community thrive in manageable and meaningful ways throughout these unprecedented times

WHERE:

Karamo's Holiday Spectacular is open to all – you can access it from wherever you are via the Internet! The Spectacular will air via a livestream on Karamo's Instagram @Karamo, as well as his Facebook page.

WHEN:

December 17 at 4:00 PM PT / 7:00 PM ET on Karamo's Instagram @Karamo, as well as his Facebook page.

Zelle and the Zelle related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license.

SOURCE Early Warning Services, LLC

Related Links

http://www.earlywarning.com

