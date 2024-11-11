Join Natural Grocers®, Colorado Springs Toyota Dealers and iHeart Radio for a Holiday Food Drive to Support the Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado

HOW TO DONATE

Throughout the campaign, a Toyota Tundra, featuring bright Fill-The-Truck Food Drive graphics will be parked at the Monument and Colorado Springs Natural Grocers locations on a rotating schedule from November 11 – December 13, ready to be filled with donations of non-perishable food items.

Community members can drop off their contributions directly into the Tundra or directly to the Toyota team members onsite. Shoppers will also find designated collection bins inside all three Natural Grocers' locations, making it easy to drop off contributions.

Nate Springer, President and CEO of Care and Share Food Bank, shared why this food drive is vital for the community during this time of year. "The holidays are a time when we all come together. Food unites us in so many ways, and we're proud to be part of helping neighbors, friends, and families create special memories. Every single person in our community can make a difference, and we hope everyone joins us in this effort."

Springer also emphasized the various ways community members can support the Care and Share Food Bank year-round:

Donate to Care and Share – Financial donations enable Care and Share to purchase food in bulk, maximizing the impact of each dollar through partnerships like Feeding America. Donations can be made at www.careandshare.org, where visitors will find easy "Donate" and "Find Food" options. Volunteer Time – With the help of over 6,000 volunteers each year, Care and Share distributes more than 21 million meals annually. Volunteers are welcome at distribution centers in Colorado Springs , Pueblo , and Alamosa . Host a Food Drive – Organize a food drive within your neighborhood, church, or workplace to collect shelf-stable items. Donations can then be dropped off at any of Care and Share's three distribution centers.

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers stated, "We were thrilled when iHeart Radio reached out to see if we wanted to support this year's Fill-The-Truck Food Drive presented by Toyota Dealers of Colorado Springs. As a Colorado-based, family-operated natural and organic grocery retailer, we have been serving communities with healthy and nutritious products since 1955. Each of our stores partner with a local food bank for regular monthly donations through our 'Bring Your Own Bag' Program and food rescue efforts. It just so happens that Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado is already an established partner of ours. The Fill-The-Truck Food Drive is a meaningful, easy way for residents to ensure their neighbors have access to food during the holidays. Every donation, big or small, contributes to a shared goal of fighting hunger in Southern Colorado."

For those in need, the Care and Share website offers a simple way to locate nearby food pantries and hours of operation. For more details, visit www.careandshare.org and click the "Find Food" button at the top of the screen.

To learn more about Natural Grocers' food bank partnerships and donations, click here.

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

