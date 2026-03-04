Join Outsmart 2026 To Discover How Visier Workforce AI Is Bringing the Future of Work Into Enterprises Now

Keynotes Announced: Decision Intelligence Founder Cassie Kozyrkov and Workplace Transformation Expert Keith Ferrazzi to Headline Flagship Conference

Visier's annual summit unites 400+ enterprise HR leaders to discover how to turn workforce insights, plans, and programs into positive business outcomes

VANCOUVER, BC, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The gap between knowing and doing has never been wider in HR. Organizations invest heavily in analytics, planning tools, and talent programs, yet at the end of the day they struggle to coordinate them into action that makes a difference for the business. The result is that strategies stall, investments never prove impact, and workforces are stuck in limbo, unprepared for AI-driven transformation.

Visier , the global leader in Workforce Intelligence, powering confident business decisions through Visier Workforce AI, today announced that Outsmart 2026 will bring together two pioneering voices to help organizations close this gap. Cassie Kozyrkov, the founder of Decision Intelligence and Google's first Chief Decision Scientist, and Keith Ferrazzi, #1 Workplace Transformation Expert and New York Times bestselling author of Never Eat Alone and Never Lead Alone, will deliver keynote addresses at the company's flagship conference, April 23–24 in Palm Springs, California.

The Coordination Challenge

Today's workforce and HR leaders face a paradox: they have more data and more tools than ever, yet coordinating strategy across the enterprise remains elusive and difficult to measure. HR analytics teams surface insights that never reach decision-makers. Plans are built in isolation from the intelligence that should inform them. Programs launch without clear connections to business outcomes.

This fragmentation isn't just inefficient, it's dangerous in an era when AI is reshaping every role, skill, and team dynamic. Organizations that can't connect workforce intelligence to coordinated execution will fall behind those that can.

Outsmart 2026 addresses this challenge head on, with keynotes designed to bridge two critical dimensions: the human systems that drive organizational performance, and the AI capabilities that can amplify them.

Cassie Kozyrkov: Making AI Actionable for Every Leader

Cassie Kozyrkov has spent her career demystifying artificial intelligence for the people who need to lead through it. As Google's first Chief Decision Scientist, she spearheaded the company's transformation into an AI-first organization, personally training over 20,000 Googlers and influencing more than 500 company initiatives.

That track record matters as organizations struggle to move AI from pilot projects to enterprise-wide impact. Kozyrkov founded the field of Decision Intelligence, which is a discipline that bridges data science, behavioral economics, and managerial science to help leaders make better choices faster. It's a framework now shaping AI strategy at organizations like NASA, Spotify, Meta, Salesforce, and Gucci.

At Outsmart 2026, Kozyrkov will cut through the AI hype to deliver what workforce and HR leaders actually need: a practical, actionable approach to adopting AI responsibly while elevating human potential. With degrees spanning economics, statistics, psychology, and neuroscience—and theater training that makes complex concepts unforgettable—she brings a rare combination of technical depth and captivating presence to the stage.

"The biggest barrier to AI adoption isn't the technology, hands down it's all about decision-making," said Cassie Kozyrkov. "Leaders don't need more data. They need the confidence and frameworks to act on it. That's what I'll help Outsmart attendees unlock."

Keith Ferrazzi: Coordinating Human Performance in the Age of AI

Keith Ferrazzi has spent two decades studying what separates high-performing teams from the rest. His research, drawn from coaching executives at companies like Cisco, General Motors, and L'Oréal, reveals an uncomfortable truth: 81% of team members believe they collectively fail to achieve their full potential, and 71% feel they don't sufficiently collaborate on their organization's most critical challenges.

These numbers matter more than ever as AI transforms how work gets done. In his latest book Never Lead Alone, Ferrazzi introduces the concept of "Teamship"—a shift from individual leadership to collective performance that's essential for organizations navigating hybrid human-AI collaboration.

At Outsmart 2026, Ferrazzi will explore how to build the connective tissue between strategy and execution: the management practices, team behaviors, and accountability systems that turn workforce intelligence into coordinated action. His keynote will serve as a bridge between the world of analytics and the human dynamics that determine whether insights actually drive change.

"The organizations that will dominate aren't betting on technology alone; they're building teams that can stress-test ideas, co-create boldly, and adapt," said Keith Ferrazzi. "At Outsmart, I'll share the mindset and high-return practices that make it possible."

Outsmart 2026: Where Intelligence Meets Execution

This year's conference will explore how organizations can start making better decisions through Visier Workforce AI. Attendees will hear from industry experts, learn practical strategies they can apply immediately, and connect with 400+ HR leaders tackling today's most critical workforce challenges. Expect inspiring keynotes, hands-on sessions, and plenty of curated networking—all against the backdrop of sunny Palm Springs.

Beyond the keynotes, Outsmart 2026 will feature two days of hands-on workshops, customer case studies, and meaningful networking opportunities designed to help attendees turn insight into action.

Connect with the Leaders Shaping What's Next. Better people decisions don't happen in isolation. Outsmart brings together HR leaders and PA pros who are turning insights into action. This conference is creating the conversations and connections that accelerate transformation.

Start Making Better People Decisions Today. Attendees won't just hear big ideas on the mainstage, they'll walk away with practical strategies they can put into action immediately, from workforce insights, plans, and program frameworks frameworks to workforce best practices that drive business outcomes.

Design the Future-Ready Workforce Your Business Needs. Breakout sessions will address the full spectrum of workforce effectiveness, showing how future-ready workforce planning turns data into decisive moves that ripple throughout the enterprise, so organizations can thrive in this era of transformation and deliver lasting impact.

For more information, registration details, and to see the agenda you can visit: events.visier.com/evt-outsmart-2026

About Visier

Visier is the global leader in Workforce Intelligence, empowering organizations to make every people decision with confidence. Through Visier Workforce AI, our award-winning AI technology delivers actionable insights that help HR leaders plan, decide, and act at the moments that matter most. As the market leader in people analytics, workforce planning, organizational design, and manager effectiveness, we enable companies worldwide to drive smarter workforce decisions, optimize talent strategies, and achieve measurable business impact. Our mission is to help businesses lead with insight at scale while continuously transforming in a rapidly changing workforce landscape.

Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, we have over 85,000 customers in 75 countries—including enterprises like BASF, Panasonic, Domino's Pizza, Experian, Amgen, eBay, and Ford Motor Company.

Discover more at visier.com .

