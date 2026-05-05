Visier Designated Highest Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for People Analytics Platforms for Third Year in a Row

This 2026 assessment examines market impact, vision and capability in the People Analytics space

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier, the global leader in Workforce Intelligence with its Visier Workforce AI platform, has been named the highest Leader in Everest Group's People Analytics Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026. This marks Visier being designated highest Leader for the third year in a row, dating back to the report's inception in 2024.

Everest Group is a leading research firm that applies data-driven research and analysis to business's day-to-day problems with a focus on executive guidance. The methodology behind this latest PEAK Matrix® for People Analytics Platforms features an intricate RFI submission in coordination with proprietary market data gathering and weighing. Once that process was concluded, Visier was the highest Leader, a designation that takes into account ability to deliver its solutions successfully and impact created in the market across 22 separate industry players.

"Visier is working tirelessly to elevate People Analytics and its practitioners," said Ryan Wong, CEO of Visier. "We want the People Analytics function to evolve and operate at a level that drives major impact at scale to the organization. Visier Workforce AI is the vehicle that upgrades insights into actionable workforce intelligence that HR leaders can harness to drive workforce transformation in the AI era."

Learn more about the award-winning Visier Workforce AI solution here.

About Visier

Visier Workforce AI gives leaders, business executives, and managers, the trusted insights and contextual guidance to make confident workforce decisions and lead workforce transformation at scale. The company's award-winning technology expands beyond analytics, connecting insights to action during the workforce decision moments that matter most to an organization.

Our mission is to help businesses lead with insight at scale while continuously transforming in a rapidly changing workforce landscape.

Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, we have over 85,000 customers in 75 countries—including enterprises like Dick's Sporting Goods, Domino's Pizza, Experian, Amgen, eBay, and Ford Motor Company.

Discover more at visier.com.

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SOURCE Visier