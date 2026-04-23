The Next Generation of Visier Workforce AI Arrives: The Intelligence Behind Enterprise Workforce Transformation

Visier's Workforce Intelligence delivers the invaluable context layer for the most trusted, consistent and secure data the world's most prominent and successful organizations rely on to navigate workforce transformation at scale

VANCOUVER, BC and PALM SPRINGS, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The real unlock for successful enterprises is when they can confidently and directly connect their talent to positive business outcomes. Whether the ideal financial outcome is driven by operational efficiency, deep customer retention and engagement, or market leadership, none of it is possible without the right talent. Now more than ever, AI is shifting how work gets done, and how workforces are shaped and challenged. Visier Workforce AI is the only solution purpose-built to help organizations thrive by navigating the new world of work.

The Visier Workforce AI solution gives leaders, business executives, and managers, the trusted insights and contextual guidance to make confident workforce decisions and lead workforce transformation at scale. Its award-winning Workforce Intelligence platform unifies people data and operational data securely and consistently, and acts as the structured knowledge layer to give workforce data meaning and power confident business decisions. Today, at its annual Outsmart conference in Palm Springs, California, Visier announced a new wave of innovations that close the gap between workforce insight and decisive action. These latest capabilities bring trusted workforce intelligence directly into the systems, tools, and workflows where leaders and managers operate every day.

The Workforce Problem of Today and Tomorrow: Insight Without Action Is Just Noise

The gap between insights and action has never been wider in businesses. Organizations invest heavily in analytics, planning tools, and talent programs, yet struggle to coordinate them into action that makes a measurable difference for the business. Because of this disconnect, strategies continue to stall, investments fail to prove impact, and workforces are left unprepared for AI-driven transformation. With technology moving at record-breaking speed, enterprise teams need to get ahead of the curve and fast: those that close this gap will shape how work gets done in the AI era. Those that don't will watch those decisions get made without them.

Today's enterprise HR leaders face a paradox. They can access more data and more tools than ever, yet coordinated workforce strategy is the exception not the rule. Analytics teams surface insights that never reach decision-makers. Plans are built in isolation from the intelligence that should inform them. Visier Workforce AI was built to connect these siloed systems.

What's New: Visier Workforce AI Innovations at Outsmart 2026

Intelligent Assistance: From Answers to Action

Visier's expanded suite of AI-powered assistants now goes beyond surfacing the right data to guiding what to do next. Built on the industry's strongest Workforce Intelligence layer, with data from over 2 million users, Visier Workforce AI combines people data, benchmarks, and decision blueprints to deliver guidance that is precise, reliable, and contextually relevant to each leader.

New capabilities announced today include:

Workforce Programs

Guided Workforce Planning

Flow-of-Work Integrations: Workforce Intelligence Where Decisions Are Made

Insight is most valuable when it's surfaced at the right time. For maximum convenience, Visier bubbles up workforce insights directly within the tools leaders and managers are already using. Today, Visier is announcing a significant expansion of its flow-of-work integrations including a new Glean MCP Connection.

The Power of Visier Workforce Intelligence Platform in Action: Visier adds Glean and AWS Quick ecosystems via Model Context Protocol (MCP) to Drive Workforce Intelligence

One of the most requested integrations from Visier customers is now a reality. Visier is connecting its Workforce Intelligence platform to Glean, the enterprise AI search and assistant platform, through the MCP. Powered by workforce insights delivered from Visier, the integration delivers the secure, comprehensive, context layer that you can trust in conjunction with the tools you use. Employees, managers, and business leaders can access Visier workforce insights directly inside Glean's unified AI assistant and agent experience, without switching contexts or navigating separate tools. A seamless experience for the most innovative, and transformation-ready enterprises.

"Our customers have Glean and Visier, but when it comes to workforce questions leaders were forced to jump between solutions to get a complete view of their people," said Dave Weisbeck, Chief Strategy Officer, Visier. "Our MCP integration revolutionizes that by making Visier's highly governed people data available right inside Glean. Insights that used to require a context switch are now integrated into the flow of how decisions get made. Which makes work faster and decisions smarter."

Workforce Planning: Built to Move as Fast as Change Demands

Most enterprises have workforce plans in place, but what they don't have is a single connected intelligence layer that keeps those plans current as the business changes. Roles shift, skills gaps emerge, org design decisions get made in isolation, all to the detriment of the business. By the time that workforce plan catches up, the moment has passed and the internal and macroeconomic status has potentially shifted, massively. Visier wants to solve this, and is doing so by bringing demand planning, skills planning, action planning, and organizational design into a connected experience built on the trusted workforce intelligence context layer, so large enterprises can stop planning from yesterday's data and start making decisions that actually reflect the current reality and account for future changes.

Availability

The Glean MCP Connection and updated Workforce AI capabilities are available to Visier enterprise customers beginning May 2026. For more information on our other capabilities like Workforce Planning and Workforce Programs, visit visier.com or speak with a Visier representative at Outsmart 2026.

About Visier

Visier Workforce AI gives leaders, business executives, and managers, the trusted insights and contextual guidance to make confident workforce decisions and lead workforce transformation at scale. The company's award-winning technology expands beyond analytics, connecting insights to action during the workforce decision moments that matter most to an organization.

Our mission is to help businesses lead with insight at scale while continuously transforming in a rapidly changing workforce landscape.

Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, we have over 85,000 customers in 75 countries—including enterprises like Dick's Sporting Goods, Domino's Pizza, Experian, Amgen, eBay, and Ford Motor Company.

Discover more at visier.com.

Media contact:

Walker Sands

[email protected]

SOURCE Visier