Join Smart E-Scooter and Mobility Brand isinwheel in Celebrating Five Years of Innovation and Sustainable Mobility

isinwheel

12 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to providing convenient, environmentally friendly, stylish, and affordable mobility options for users, leading e-scooter brand isinwheel, owned and operated by X FUTURE INC. is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a series of special promotions from October 10 to 25 on isinwheel | Electric Scooters & Electric Bikes and its Amazon store.

isinwheel Brand 5 Years Anniversary
isinwheel Brand 5 Years Anniversary

isinwheel is dedicated to delivering highly efficient and safe daily commutes, enhancing the enjoyment of rides for users worldwide, and continuously advancing the convenient, green, and sustainable travel experience through cutting-edge mobility solutions.

"isinwheel prioritizes connecting people, places, and experiences. We aim to make life easier, cheaper, and more interesting by bringing desired things closer to our customers. We are dedicated to providing high-quality products at affordable prices and sincerely thank our customers for their ongoing support" said Tony Bradley, GM of isinwheel.

Scooters can play an important role in the daily life of office workers, and it is isinwheel's mission to bring products that give a sense of security. isinwheel now has a comprehensive product portfolio of waterproof, durable, and high-quality electric scooters designed for a wide range of application scenarios - from commuter and city roads to off-road and all-terrain, as well as scooter for kids, electric skateboards, and bikes.

Customers can find the e-scooters or e-bikes that fit them the most - whether for a student, photographer, programmer, officer, enterprise employee, athlete, or outdoor enthusiast - no more hassle, just ease and fun, and the brand will continue to bring more high-quality products to global customers.

In addition, isinwheel delivers outstanding services with dedicated customer service teams based in U.K, Europe, and U.S. to help customers choose the right e-scooter and offer prompt support.

For more information on the anniversary promotions, please visit www.isinwheel.com.

About isinwheel:

Established in 2018, isinwheel, owned and operated by X FUTURE INC., is a global enterprise specializing in electric mobility for personal transportation. With a steadfast commitment to providing safe, stable, and reliable mobility products. We also actively practice the concept of sustainable development, with environmental protection and fashion as the core.

