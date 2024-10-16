Join the GenScript Biotech Global Forum: Unlocking Innovations in Cell and Gene Therapies

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry is poised for remarkable growth, driven by significant advances in life sciences and robust investments from capital markets. To strengthen this vital sector, GenScript is bringing together leading scientists, industry experts, investors, and regulatory authorities at the GenScript Biotech Global Forum. This series of conferences aims to address key industrial trends in cell therapy and gene therapy.

In the coming months, GenScript Biotech Global Forum will take place in London during the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 20, 2024 and at JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on January 15, 2025

For more information, please visit the London forum website or check the Preliminary Agenda.

Register Now: https://bit.ly/477v0pa

Register using code GS2024 to reserve your free pass (limited to 20 tickets only).

Highlights from the GenScript Biotech Global Forum London 2024

Scheduled for November 20, 2024, during the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, this year's forum will explore the theme "Unlock the Full Potential of Cell and Gene Therapies." This event aims to foster collaboration among industry leaders while tackling the challenges and opportunities in the CGT landscape.

Navigating Challenges: Insights into the Future of CGT and Multiple Cell Therapy Technologies in Development

In recent years, cell and gene therapy has become a key player in biopharmaceuticals, with a growing number of approvals annually. CAR-T therapies are the most advanced, while innovations have led to a wider range of cell therapies, including CAR-NK, CAR-M, and TIL, addressing various challenging diseases.

However, the diverse landscape of new therapies and technologies presents numerous challenges. The forum will feature keynote speeches from prominent figures in cell and gene therapy, including Dr. James M. Wilson, Rose H. Weiss Professor and Director at Orphan Disease Center and Dr. Miguel Forte, President of International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) and CEO of Kiji Therapeutics.

In addition, industry leaders such as Pascal Touchon, Chairman of the Board, Atara Biotherapeutics, Biao Zheng, CEO of BRL Medicine Inc, and Jason Foster, CEO of Ori Biotech, will participate in the panel discussions exploring the future of the CGT industry. Also, Dr. Ying Huang, CEO of Legend Biotech, the world's highest market value CAR-T company, will share the story of Legend's success.

In-Depth Discussion on Gene Therapy and mRNA Vaccines

The development of gene therapy and mRNA vaccine technologies has been transformative, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. These innovations also show great promise for rare disease and genetic disorders. The forum will examine how advancements in gene editing are reshaping clinical applications. What innovations are emerging in the fields of gene therapy and mRNA vaccines? What challenges will arise as innovative technologies transition from R&D to clinical applications? Deividas Pazeraitis, Senior Scientist at AstraZeneca, Karim Benabdellah, Principal Investigator at GENYO, Pfizer/University of Granada/Andalusian Regional Government, and other industrial leaders will share their insight on emerging trends and challenges as these technologies transition from research to clinical applications.

Addressing CMC Challenges in Developing and Manufacturing CGT

Throughout the development and production of cell and gene therapies, CMC challenges abound. The quality of raw materials and the stability of supply chains directly impact the progress of early development. The complexity and consistency control of manufacturing processes from small-scale development to large-scale commercialization remain pressing issues, with process scaling and standardization requiring further optimization. Furthermore, ensuring product quality and safety in compliance with stringent regulatory requirements is a persistent challenge for successful market entry.

The forum will delve into market trends and future innovation opportunities through panel discussions. Industry leaders such as Dima Al-Hadithi, CEO of Minaret Consulting Limited, Peter Jones, Director of Pengwin Consultancy, Ming Ewe, CEO of Smarter Biotech Solutions, Jim Faulkner, CEO of JDB BioConsulting, and Arindam Mitra, CMC Director at Leucid Bio, will come together to share strategies for overcoming current bottlenecks and driving innovation in CMC technologies, facilitating faster and safer market entry for CGT products.

Exploring the Investment Potential of CGT: A Future Outlook

Cell and gene therapies have shown exceptional effectiveness in treating a range of diseases, establishing them as a significant trend in modern healthcare. As CGT moves into a rapid commercialization phase, the sector presents numerous investment opportunities, along with associated risks and challenges.

What challenges do investment returns in the CGT industry face? Where are the key investment opportunities? How can insights attract funding for patient-benefiting solutions?

This forum will feature an investment session providing insights from an investor's perspective, helping attendees understand CGT's potential while aiming for long-term returns as therapies progress toward commercialization.

For more information, please visit the forum website or check the Preliminary Agenda.

Register Now: https://bit.ly/477v0pa

Register using code GS2024 to reserve your free pass (limited to 20 tickets only).

Upcoming Event: GenScript Biotech Global Forum 2025

Following the London forum, the GenScript Biotech Global Forum 2025 is scheduled for January 15, 2025, at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis during the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. This year's theme, "Challenges and Opportunities of Cell and Gene Therapy in the New Era" will gather thought leaders from research, industry, and regulatory bodies to discuss the latest developments shaping the future of CGT.

Featured Keynote Speakers:

Dr. Carl June, M.D.

Richard W. Vague, Professor in Immunotherapy and Director of the Center for Cellular Immunotherapies. Dr. June's lab focuses on developing innovative CARs and vectors, advancing the field of cancer therapies.

The agenda will be released soon.

For more Information, please visit the forum website

The GenScript Biotech Global Forum series represents a critical opportunity for stakeholders across the CGT landscape to engage, collaborate, and drive the next wave of innovation in biotechnology. We look forward to welcoming you in London and San Francisco as we collectively explore the challenges and opportunities ahead in this dynamic field.

Register Now:

GenScript Biotech Global Forum London 2024: Unlock the Full Potential of Cell and Gene Therapies.

Limited free passes are available now. Click here to register using code GS2024 to secure your complimentary ticket

GenScript Biotech Global Forum 2025: Challenges and Opportunities of Cell and Gene Therapy in the New Era

Click here to register and secure your early-bird ticket.

