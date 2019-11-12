Join The Judgement Free Zone® From November 12 - 13 For Just 25 Cents, Then $10 A Month With No Commitment

HAMPTON, N.H., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S. and home of the Judgement Free Zone®, invites everyone to get a jumpstart on the holiday season with a limited time offer in which new members can sign up for just 25 cents to start, then $10 a month, with absolutely no commitment at any of Planet Fitness' more than 1,800 clubs throughout the United States.

"As the temperatures start to drop and holiday festivities ramp up, Planet Fitness is here to offer a comfortable and non-intimidating space to work out, with the latest in cardio and strength equipment," said Jamie Medeiros, Vice President of National Marketing at Planet Fitness. "There's no better time to check out what the Judgement Free Zone is all about. Plus, for those members who might be traveling this holiday season, upgrading to a PF Black Card® gives you access to work out in any of our clubs systemwide."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully-equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The Planet Fitness Black Card®* membership for $22.99 a month includes perks, such as access to any club at no additional charge, the ability to bring a guest anytime and additional amenities like unlimited use of massage chairs, HydroMassage beds, and more.

Planet Fitness also provides members with an opportunity to connect and support each other with "Planet of Triumphs," an online community that celebrates all accomplishments and inspirational stories of Planet Fitness members. Planet of Triumphs provides an online platform for members to recognize their triumphs (big or small), share their stories and encourage others, reinforcing the Company's belief that 'everyone belongs.' Check out real Planet Fitness member stories and accomplishments at PlanetofTriumphs.com.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*Black Card membership fees and amenities may vary by location.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 1,899 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

