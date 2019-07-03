Join The Lion Pride: New Disney 'The Lion King' Furry Friends Roar Into Build-A-Bear Workshop®

The Mane Event: Theater-ready Disney The Lion King Furry Friends and Accessories Disney's The Lion King fans of all ages will find an exciting assortment of adorably realistic make-your-own The Lion King furry friends at Build-A-Bear Workshop to take with them to the theater, including the following plush:

Disney The Lion King Young Nala

Disney The Lion King Young Simba

Disney The Lion King Nala

Disney The Lion King Simba

Disney The Lion King Pumbaa

Disney The Lion King Timon

Guests can also add a "Nants' Ingonyama" (Circle of Life Chant) sound chip or an "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" sound chip—as well as several clothing items and accessories fit for kings and queens of the jungle—to their The Lion King furry friends!

Can You Feel the FUN? Join the Lion Pride with an In-store Adventure at Build-A-Bear Workshop

Fans visiting Build-A-Bear Workshop stores will be able to make their own The Lion King furry friend complete with a special Lion King heart ceremony, take a photo with their new creation against a wildly realistic Lion King backdrop, and take home a lion mane paper crown with activities, great "grub" recipes and more.

Additionally, on weekends in July and August (7/19 – 7/21, 7/26 – 7/28, 8/2 – 8/4), Build-A-Bear Workshop will host Disney's The Lion King movie premiere weekends in stores, where Guests can participate in movie-themed activities and receive their own exclusive Build-A-Bear Workshop Disney The Lion King movie poster!

Build-A-Bear® is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop has over 450 stores worldwide where Guests can create customizable furry friends, including corporately-managed stores in the United States, Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom, and franchise stores in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico and the Middle East. Buildabear.com is the online destination for unique furry-friend gifts, featuring The-Bear-Builder™, a shopping configurator that helps create customized gift options. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) posted total revenue of $336.6 million in fiscal 2018.

