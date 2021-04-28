Join the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America for the First-Ever Virtual Improving Lives Benefit in Support of the MS Community

CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For six years, the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) has been honored to host our annual Improving Lives Benefit in-person, raising funds for the MS community. Now, MSAA is excited to bring our community "Together at Home" for our first-ever virtual Improving Lives Benefit, showcasing more than 50 years of hope, impact, and support for the MS community. This very special virtual event takes place on Thursday, May 13th at 7:30 PM EST.

We are delighted to announce that this event will be hosted by MS advocate, Tyler Campbell. Tyler — son of Hall of Fame legend Earl Campbell — was diagnosed with MS while playing college football and had to sideline his dreams of playing in the NFL. Throughout everything, he has remained in positive spirits, stating, "When one door closes, another opens. I view my diagnosis as an opportunity to share my experience to help others." We are proud to include Tyler in this year's Improving Lives Benefit.

In addition to Tyler serving as host, MSAA's 2021 Improving Lives Benefit honorees include Medscape Education as the Corporate Honoree and the Puerto Rico Multiple Sclerosis Foundation (FEM) as the Mission Honoree.

Since 2013, Medscape Education has partnered with MSAA to inform and educate clinicians and patients on topics designed to improve care for individuals with MS. With expertise in learning design and clinical content, and through the engagement of Medscape's membership, including more than 200,000 primary care providers and neurologists, MSAA and Medscape have delivered education that has reached thousands of clinicians.

Over the last year, the MS community in Puerto Rico has been heavily impacted by not only the COVID-19 pandemic, but also natural disasters causing catastrophic earthquakes. In response to this, Ángel Chinea, MD, Medical Director of the San Juan Multiple Sclerosis Center, and Lourdes Fernández Trujillo, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, worked together to form a collaborative partnership with MSAA to help their clients access MSAA's free programs and services, providing necessary educational programming and resources. We are proud to honor Dr. Chinea, Ms. Fernández Trujillo, and the resiliency of the MS community in Puerto Rico as the 2021 Mission Honoree.

"We are extremely honored to recognize members of the MS community during our very first virtual Improving Lives Benefit hosted by the dynamic Tyler Campbell," says Gina Ross Murdoch, MSAA President & CEO. "We are also very pleased to present Medscape Education and the Puerto Rico Multiple Sclerosis Foundation with the recognition they both so greatly deserve for their incredible work in support of the MS community throughout the years."

VIP tickets for MSAA's virtual Improving Lives Benefit are still available to purchase. These premium tickets provide access to the virtual event, as well as a swag bag. To purchase your tickets, please visit: https://e.givesmart.com/events/jPg/.

For more information about the virtual Improving Lives Benefit or the honorees, please contact Kaitlyn Gallagher, Public Relations & Marketing Coordinator at (800) 532-7667, ext. 122 or via email at [email protected].

About MSAA

The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is a national nonprofit organization and leading resource for the entire MS community, improving lives today through vital services and support. MSAA provides free programs and services, such as: a Helpline with trained specialists; award-winning publications, including, The Motivator; MSAA's nationally recognized website, featuring educational videos, webinars, and research updates; S.E.A.R.C.H.™ program to assist the MS community with learning about different treatment choices; a mobile phone app, My MS Manager™ (named one of the best multiple sclerosis iPhone & Android apps by Healthline.com); a resource database, My MS Resource Locator®; safety and mobility equipment products; cooling accessories for heat-sensitive individuals; MRI funding; My MSAA Community, a peer-to-peer online support forum; a clinical trial search tool; podcasts; and more. For additional information, please visit www.mymsaa.org or call (800) 532-7667.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which consists of the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. MS damages or destroys the protective covering (known as myelin) surrounding the nerves of the CNS, and can potentially injure the nerves as well. This damage causes reduced communication between the brain and nerve pathways. Common MS symptoms include visual problems, overwhelming fatigue, difficulty with balance and coordination, depression and cognitive issues, and various levels of impaired mobility. The prevalence of multiple sclerosis is estimated at nearly one million people nationwide and most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 50. MS is not contagious and researchers continue to look for both a cause and a cure.

