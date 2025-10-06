JOIN THE REBELLION! CUP NOODLES® AND TOP RAMEN® CALL ON RAMEN FANS TO TAKE BACK NATIONAL NOODLE DAY

News provided by

Nissin Foods

Oct 06, 2025, 09:00 ET

Pasta has had a long run, but it's time for ramen to claim its rightful place as the world's official noodle for National Noodle Day. Welcome to the Ramen Rebellion.

GARDENA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over, linguine. Step aside, rigatoni. Out of the way, penne. Pasta has had National Noodle Day wrapped around its fork for far too long, and it's time for ramen fans to be heard. This Oct. 6 will go down in history as the day ramen took its rightful place over pasta as the "noodle" in "National Noodle Day."

Cup Noodles ® and Top Ramen® aren't sitting on the sidelines any longer. Starting Oct. 2, they hit the streets of New York City and Chicago to take their delicious message directly to the front doors of "Big Pasta." From strategic locations in front of establishments like Olive Garden, Buca di Beppo, Maggiano's Little Italy and Barilla HQ – the heart of "Big Pasta" itself – Cup Noodles and Top Ramen are taking a stand for noodle lovers everywhere. The Cup Noodles official mascot even paid a visit to Eataly in New York City, rallying supporters, fueling the fun with free noodles, and delivering a clear message that the nationwide Ramen Rally has begun!

"Pasta has had its time as the center of attention on National Noodle Day and we feel it's beyond time for a new 'face' of the day," said Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Nissin Foods USA. "We want ramen fans to step up and claim what is rightfully theirs. Ramen noodles that come in a variety of flavors and are not bound to rigid tradition. Ramen noodles that are ready whenever and wherever they are. Let's make this October 6 a day to remember – and savor!"

Now, Cup Noodles and Top Ramen are calling on fans nationwide to join the rebellion. Fans can join the Noodle Uprising by signing the "Justice for Ramen" petition online right now, demanding that National Noodle Day honor real noodles, not pasta: https://chng.it/9Yvjry8XZv. Instant noodles have long since earned the right to claim the mantle, satisfying the cravings of noodle fans around the world with a wide variety of flavors, all delivered instantly. By signing up, joining the movement, and being vocal about their ramen love online, fans can turn the tide and create a National Noodle Day that truly represents the taste of the people!

Cup Noodles and Top Ramen also encourage everyone to show their ramen love online, tagging @originaltopramen and @originalcupnoodles in your social posts!

For more information, follow along with the brands' efforts to take Big Pasta to task on Instagram (@originalcupnoodles and @originaltopramen) and TikTok (originalcupnoodles and originaltopramen). Click here for campaign photos.

About Nissin Foods:
Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that "peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare, and serve noodles all in one. For over 65 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry® Rice With Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy Bowl, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK and GEKI™. The company corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

CONTACT: Analisa Vera
[email protected]

SOURCE Nissin Foods

