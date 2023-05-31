Join the TS4U IT Engineering Bootcamp and gain the potential to earn over 60% more than your current earnings!

WARREN, Mich., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TS4U, a leading institute of IT engineering boot camps, is thrilled to announce its accreditation by the State of Michigan. This accreditation validates TS4U's commitment to delivering high-quality project-centric IT boot camps and career transformation opportunities for individuals without an IT background.

Join June 03 Webinar to learn how you can change your career! https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__b8wLyIgTEiVwK6f3c9g3w#/registration

TS4U has successfully empowered hundreds of individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic to transition into the IT industry, enabling them to break free from low-wage jobs and embark on lucrative careers. TS4U offers a range of exceptional boot camps. Explore the benefits and opportunities below.

Why TS4U? We provide the following industry high demand IT industry boot camps:

Eligible for grants from Michigan Works!

Job Success rate: 85% to 95%

Student commitment: 30 to 40 hours per week

We provide a Two-Week Free Trial

Enjoy income-driven payment options

Affordable student loans

Core program length: 6 months

Extensive interview preparation, mock interview, group interview, resume prep, JD screening, and more!

Talk to us for your free career development plan

TS4U proudly supports the community with FREE MONTHLY courses on the following subjects:

In addition to the accreditation, TS4U is headquartered in Michigan; our office is next to the Cadillac Global Headquarters and across the GM Technical Center. This strategic move strengthens TS4U's presence and dedication to the local community.

We are hosting a FREE webinar on the highly anticipated July Bootcamp by TS4U. The webinar scheduled for June 3, 2023, will provide an exclusive sneak peek into the TS4U July Bootcamp, a comprehensive program designed to equip participants with in-demand tech skills and kickstart their careers. With a focus on practical training and hands-on experience, this bootcamp promises to be a game-changer for aspiring tech professionals. Below are the following topics that will be covered in the webinar:

Become a Software Test Automation Engineer

Become a Vehicle Validation Engineer

TS4U's Bootcamps (All courses)

Sign up for a trial and enjoy two free weeks

Enrollment process and procedure

Payment and fees

Non-refundable deposit before enrollment

Pay after you get a job

Student loans

Review the Michigan Residents FREE funding eligibility flow

Software Test Automation Engineer (Java and Selenium WebDriver)

Software Test Automation Engineer (JavaScripts Cypress)

Vehicle Validation Engineer

Q&A

TS4U is offering some amazing discounts for attending the webinar, such as:

$99 off towards webinar participation when enrolling in a bootcamp

off towards webinar participation when enrolling in a bootcamp Enroll on June 03, 2023 , for an extra $99 off

, for an extra off Enjoy $150 off as a Computer Science graduate

off as a Computer Science graduate Get $150 off from any IT experience

off from any IT experience Refer friends and family and get $150

Pay in full during the enrollment period to receive 10% off the entire bootcamp

Pay half of the fees during the enrollment period to receive 5% off the entire bootcamp cost

Register Now: https://ts4u.us/link/payaftergettingajob

Founder Shiblu's statement: "Our mission at TS4U is to teach complex IT software development so that non-technical individuals can understand and change their career to IT. We teach our students using a 'learning by doing' methodology, focusing on practical application development that we develop for our clients to use modern tools and technologies and provide a corporate-centric environment.

Regardless of race or religion, TS4U welcomes individuals from all backgrounds to join their boot camps and experience the company's outstanding support and expertise. TS4U is excited to contribute to the local community and invites interested individuals, recent graduates, immigrants, and foreign graduates to contact us.

We want to allow everyone to join our webinars before a student decides. Before we start our July Bootcamps, we are going to do webinars on the following dates to cover each boot camp that we provide and also answer questions from our students and audiences.

Date Day and Time Boot camp Topic June 03, 2023 Saturday, 1:00 pm EST Software Test Automation Engineer Vehicle Validation Engineer June 10, 2023 Saturday, 1:00 pm EST AWS CloudOps Engineer June 17, 2023 Saturday, 1:00 pm EST MERN Stack (Full-Stack Web Development) June 24, 2023 Saturday, 1:00 pm EST Product Owner and invite everyone to join July Boot camp orientation

Media Contact

Company Name: TS4U IT Engineering Bootcamp

Contact Person: TS4U Enrolment Team

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 5862767347

Address: 30500 Van Dyke Ave, Ste # 201

City: Warren

State: Michigan 48093

Country: United States

Google Map: TS4U IT Engineering Bootcamp

Explore: https://ts4u.us/

SOURCE TS4U IT Engineering Bootcamp