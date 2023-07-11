Start IT Bootcamp with $0 upfront and gain higher paychecks

11 Jul, 2023, 09:06 ET
WARREN, Mich., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you ready for a career transformation? Michigan's leading institute for IT Bootcamp, TS4U, is excited to announce its groundbreaking "Pay Zero to Start IT Bootcamp". This revolutionary initiative will supercharge your entry into the booming Michigan tech industry with no upfront cost.
Michigan: The Global Pioneer in Startups
In 2022, Detroit, Michigan, emerged as the world's top startup ecosystem, according to Startup Genome's Global Startup Ecosystem Report. Now valued at an impressive $91 billion, Motor City is an optimal destination for anyone seeking to make their mark in the tech industry. *
Join the Tech Revolution with TS4U
TS4U offers an unprecedented opportunity to dive headfirst into this flourishing sector. Our IT Bootcamps are designed to empower individuals with minimal or no IT background to transition into high-paying tech careers.
- Zero upfront cost: TS4U's income-driven payment plan allows you to start your IT Bootcamp without worrying about the financial burden of tuition.
- State-accredited Bootcamps: Our Bootcamps, accredited by the State of Michigan, uphold high standards of instruction and have a proven track record of success.
- Learn by doing: TS4U's hands-on methodology simplifies complex IT concepts, equipping students with practical skills.
Success During Challenging Times
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, TS4U has made great strides. Hundreds of individuals have escaped low-wage jobs and transitioned into the IT industry. Our key achievements include:
- Empowering individuals to shift to high-paying careers.
- Successfully establishing a strategic location in Michigan, close to major tech corporations.
- Creating employment opportunities to support local communities.
TS4U's IT Bootcamp Programs
TS4U offers a wide range of Bootcamp programs covering the most in-demand areas of the IT industry:
- Software Quality Automation Engineer
- AWS CloudOps Engineer
- Agile Product Owner
- MERN Full-Stack Software Engineer
- Vehicle Validation Engineer
Your Future with TS4U
TS4U is making tech education accessible to all. Our commitment to accessibility includes the following:
- A high job success rate of 85% to 95%
- A two-week free trial for prospective students
- Grants from Michigan Works! and income-driven payment options
- Extensive interview preparation resources
TS4U's Special Offers
Webinar attendees can enjoy various discounts:
- $99 off towards webinar participation when enrolling in a Bootcamp.
- Additional $99 off.
- $150 off for Computer Science graduates or those with IT experience.
- Discounts for full or partial fee payments during the enrollment period.
Promoting Diversity in Tech with TS4U
We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive tech industry. All are welcome at TS4U, including:
- Non-technical individuals
- Recent graduates
- Immigrants and foreign graduates
- Participants from previous webinars
Join us at TS4U and revolutionize your career in Michigan's thriving tech industry. Register now at: https://ts4u.us/link/paynothing
About TS4U
TS4U is a leading institute for IT engineering Bootcamp in Michigan. Founded by Shiblu Ahmad, TS4U's mission is to teach complex IT software development in an understandable way to nontechnical individuals. Our "learn by doing" methodology and dedication to accessibility have empowered hundreds of individuals to transition into high-paying careers in the tech industry.
*Reference: https://startupgenome.com/articles/partners-with-endeavor-to-research-detroit-region-entrepreneurial-ecosystem
