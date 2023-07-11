Start IT Bootcamp with $0 upfront and gain higher paychecks

WARREN, Mich., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you ready for a career transformation? Michigan's leading institute for IT Bootcamp, TS4U, is excited to announce its groundbreaking "Pay Zero to Start IT Bootcamp". This revolutionary initiative will supercharge your entry into the booming Michigan tech industry with no upfront cost.

In 2022, Detroit, Michigan, emerged as the world's top startup ecosystem, according to Startup Genome's Global Startup Ecosystem Report . Now valued at an impressive $91 billion, Motor City is an optimal destination for anyone seeking to make their mark in the tech industry. *

TS4U offers an unprecedented opportunity to dive headfirst into this flourishing sector. Our IT Bootcamps are designed to empower individuals with minimal or no IT background to transition into high-paying tech careers.

State-accredited Bootcamps: Our Bootcamps, accredited by the State of Michigan, uphold high standards of instruction and have a proven track record of success.
Learn by doing: TS4U's hands-on methodology simplifies complex IT concepts, equipping students with practical skills.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, TS4U has made great strides. Hundreds of individuals have escaped low-wage jobs and transitioned into the IT industry. Our key achievements include:

Empowering individuals to shift to high-paying careers.

Successfully establishing a strategic location in Michigan , close to major tech corporations.

, close to major tech corporations. Creating employment opportunities to support local communities.

TS4U offers a wide range of Bootcamp programs covering the most in-demand areas of the IT industry:

Software Quality Automation Engineer

AWS CloudOps Engineer

Agile Product Owner

MERN Full-Stack Software Engineer

Vehicle Validation Engineer

TS4U is making tech education accessible to all. Our commitment to accessibility includes the following:

A high job success rate of 85% to 95%

A two-week free trial for prospective students

Grants from Michigan Works! and income-driven payment options

Extensive interview preparation resources

Webinar attendees can enjoy various discounts:

$99 off towards webinar participation when enrolling in a Bootcamp.

Discounts for full or partial fee payments during the enrollment period.

We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive tech industry. All are welcome at TS4U, including:

Non-technical individuals

Recent graduates

Immigrants and foreign graduates

Participants from previous webinars

Join us at TS4U and revolutionize your career in Michigan's thriving tech industry. Register now at: https://ts4u.us/link/paynothing

TS4U is a leading institute for IT engineering Bootcamp in Michigan. Founded by Shiblu Ahmad, TS4U's mission is to teach complex IT software development in an understandable way to nontechnical individuals. Our "learn by doing" methodology and dedication to accessibility have empowered hundreds of individuals to transition into high-paying careers in the tech industry.

*Reference: https://startupgenome.com/articles/partners-with-endeavor-to-research-detroit-region-entrepreneurial-ecosystem

