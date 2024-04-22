TS4U is the revolutionary inventor of the private bootcamp

WARREN, Mich., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditionally, cohorts have many great points but many disadvantages too. Mr. Shiblu Ahmad , the founder of TS4U IT Engineering Bootcamp , is a Michigan state-approved IT training provider. TS4U has placed over 100 non-tech individuals into IT with higher-paying jobs. However, Mr. Shiblu Ahmad has seen trends that non-technical people desire to transform into IT who need extra care, one-on-one support, and flexible hours; students hesitate to share their challenges in a group, some of the students want to learn self-phase but want to get help one on one to get the bootcamp done. TS4U has heard everything and turned on the one-on-one private bootcamp.

Goodbye to the overcrowded cohort. Hello, to private bootcamp.

Who can join the one-on-one bootcamp?

Anyone who strongly desires to change careers in IT can join. The purpose of 1:1 is to give students the full benefits so they can fulfill their dreams. Anyone who is stuck in an odd job, a home mom, an immigrant in the USA doing few regular jobs, an Uber driver, a food delivery driver, or someone in IT who wants to advance can join.

Promotion:

Currently, TS4U is having some great promotions and awareness going on. TS4U gave over $200k in scholarships to over 50 students last year, 2023. It has changed many dreamers' lives to land a six-figure salary.

Flexibility:

Students can join anytime; students are flexible to select a dedicated time five days a week and 3 to 5 hours daily. TS4U provides a private coach to every student who guides coaches, implements agile scrum, reviews technical work done for students with students, and has a customized bootcamp roadmap for every student.

The result of one on one:

The result is impressive now; students enjoy it and perform exceptionally well compared to the cohorts-centric bootcamp. Many students who had no background have done the bootcamp in 12 weeks, but because of 1:1, they have done and landed their higher-paying over six-figure jobs. At TS4U, students appear in video interviews every week based on a topic that a student is studying and solving.

Interview:

Interview preparation boosts students' confidence, problem-solving skills, and TS4U's ability to go above and beyond for every student's needs. These are some of the great benefits TS4U provides to students; these are non-compete in the industry. TS4U privately coaches students to prepare organic resume-building skills and speak naturally because the bootcamp has embedded many projects, problem-solving, and internships. Students are part of the TS4U's development team, where TS4U builds enterprise-level SaaS-based platforms so students gain experience and expertise.

Provide Additional Support:

Bootcamp across the nation typically commits to anyone joining the bootcamp to transform. Still, an overcrowded classroom can cause many issues, especially if a student needs additional learning material and time. Many students have shared their journeys with Mr. Shiblu Ahmad and their challenges. The one-on-one boot camp has been going well after carefully considering the student challenges and providing unique benefits to the dreamers.

Courses:

TS4U provides full-stack web development, mobile app development, Aws DevOps and CloudOps engineering, Software Test Automation, and Product Manager. All these bootcamp are in high demand, over a six-figure salary, and have fantastic career paths.

Where are TS4U's Alumni Placed?

TS4U places successful students in the Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies; they are placed in full-time and permanent positions working from home, and many are placed in senior positions. Many students have received outstanding rewards for their work due to the highest standard of work delivery, commitment, excellent leadership skills, and project delivery on time. TS4U is proud of the student's transition to IT and placed the higher paying job; students have raised their salaries 50% to 60% after the bootcamp completion.

State of Michigan resident:

State of Michigan residents can be eligible for state aid through Michigan Works. It is a fantastic opportunity for Michigan residents to join the groundbreaking revolutionary on one private bootcamp, where students study free, and placement is almost guaranteed because Michigan Works engages students with many local employers and guides students to get placed after the bootcamp is complete. Anyone in Michigan, a resident with a low salary, a stay-at-home mom, and college-educated, can explore TS4U's Bootcamp and join anytime.

TS4U's support hours:

TS4U is amazingly focusing on students regarding support and providing benefits of the bootcamp. Saturday to Thursday, 9 am to 6 pm EST. Night- 9 pm to 6 am EST. Additionally, the Sat and Sun interviews, release sessions, and past students join the webinar to coach current students and share best practices. Also, TS4U provides a release process for ongoing applications and services. These combine to help a student gain significant knowledge, experience, and expertise to complete the boot camp and land a higher-paying salary.

TS4U's commitment:

TS4U makes a single commitment: "TS4U works with a student until a student is placed on the job."

TS4U is looking for a partnership:

TS4U has been on a mission to change the vocational training system. It is looking for strategic partnerships to expand nationwide. The partnership opportunity is to develop the private bootcamp initiative through franchises' separate branches and provide other courses through the Schools Hub. Interested businesses and parties are invited to communicate and join 7 figures earning opportunity.

