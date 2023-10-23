Join Us at ESSO42 - Confidently navigating towards the target with GPSDetect™ Trust and Embrace Surgical Marker Navigation

News provided by

Sirius Medical

23 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius Medical, the leader in surgical marker navigation, is proud to be the platinum sponsor of the 42nd European Society of Surgical Oncology (ESSO) Congress in Florence, Italy.

Continue Reading
Join us at ESSO42 in Florence, Italy
Join us at ESSO42 in Florence, Italy

Sirius Medical has steadily been raising the bar for the surgery of non-palpable breast tumors by moving from first-generation localization techniques to Surgical Marker Navigation. The Pintuition® navigation system with GPSDetect™ software provides unmatched distance and directional guidance to locate tumors easily and accurately. This year at ESSO42 we demonstrate how physicians across the globe are trusting and embracing surgical marker navigation.

Sirius Medical will sponsor a luncheon satellite symposium on October 24 titled, "Pintuition GPSDetect Surgical Marker Navigation in breast conservative surgery, appreciating the technical benefits, the value to patient and to the healthcare system," chaired by Leena Chagla (St Helens and Knowsley, UK).  She will be joined by Edward St. John (Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, UK), Rosa Garcia (Hospital Clinic de Barcelona), Riccardo Giovanazzi (IRCCS S.Gerardo, IT) and Barry Rosen (Advocate Health, U.S.).

Sirius Medical will also host a Surgical Navigation Experience overlooking the beautiful city of Florence in the Belvedere Room on the rooftop of the Villa Vittoria. Conference attendees can catch up with colleagues and engage in both hands-on demonstrations and discussions on the Pintuition navigation system and its benefits and applications in Oncoplastic Breast Surgery as well as sarcoma and melanoma surgeries.

"We have seen first-hand how trusting and embracing the switch from localization to surgical marker navigation has positively affected patients, physicians, and health systems," says Bram Schermers, CEO of Sirius Medical. "We are honored to be supporting ESSO42 and I invite everyone to visit us at booth 11 or enjoy the amazing views of Florence up in the Belvedere Room." 

About Sirius Medical

With its roots deeply embedded in the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Sirius Medical is dedicated to improving care for cancer patients by delivery of unsurpassed, yet affordable solutions that enable precise and efficient removal of tumors. The Pintuition technology is precise, simple, affordable and both CE marked, and FDA cleared. Sirius Medical is rapidly expanding with over 14.000 procedures worldwide in over 200 centers combined with a global commercial network covering Western Europe, the US and Australia-New Zealand.

Media Contact: 
Benjamin Tchang - Corporate contact
benjamin.tchang@sirius-medical.com
+31 857 732 727 (The Netherlands)

SOURCE Sirius Medical

Also from this source

Únase a nosotros en ESSO42: navegue con confianza hacia el objetivo con GPSDetect™ Trust

Únase a nosotros en ESSO42: navegue con confianza hacia el objetivo con GPSDetect™ Trust

Sirius Medical, el líder en navegación de marcadores quirúrgicos, se enorgullece de ser el patrocinador platino del 42º Congreso de la Sociedad...
Besuchen Sie uns auf der ESSO42 - Sicher zum Ziel navigieren mit GPSDetect™ Trust und Embrace Surgical Marker Navigation

Besuchen Sie uns auf der ESSO42 - Sicher zum Ziel navigieren mit GPSDetect™ Trust und Embrace Surgical Marker Navigation

Sirius Medical, das führende Unternehmen im Bereich der chirurgischen Markernavigation, ist stolz darauf, Platinsponsor des 42. Kongresses der...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.