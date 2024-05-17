Join Us For Memorial Day Masses To Honor Our Veteran Heroes, Their Legacies

Join thousands of Catholic cemeteries across the United States in a national celebration, "Serving God and Country: A Memorial Day Salute to Our Heroes." This national program, developed by the Catholic Cemetery Conference, honors men and women who died while serving in the armed forces, as well as recognizing both active duty military and veterans.

"Let us come together to pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served our nation with honor and sacrifice. We are called to cherish their memories, support their families, and celebrate their legacies," says Joseph Heckel, Executive Director of Catholic Cemeteries, CCCE.

Most Masses will be held outdoors under large canopy tents, with seating provided. *Memorial Day Masses at Gate of Heaven and Maryrest cemeteries will be held inside their mausoleums.

This inspiring event promises to be a powerful experience of community and remembrance. His Eminence Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., D.D., Archbishop of Newark, will con-celebrate Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery, which is currently constructing the stunning Open-Air Mausoleum of the Holy Spirit.

Memorial Day Mass will be celebrated simultaneously at various Archdiocesan Catholic Cemeteries locations with distinguished celebrants.

Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ – Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., D.D.

– Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., D.D. *Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ – Most Reverend Manuel A. Cruz , D.D.

– Most Reverend , D.D. *Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ – Most Reverend Michael A. Saporito , D.D.

– Most Reverend , D.D. Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia, NJ – Most Reverend Elias R. Lorenzo , O.S.B., D.D.

, O.S.B., D.D. Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City, NJ – Most Reverend Gregory J. Studerus, D.D.

– Most Reverend Gregory J. Studerus, D.D. Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, NJ – Very Reverend John J. Chadwick, S.T.D.

– Very Reverend John J. Chadwick, S.T.D. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Orange, NJ – Rev. Philip J. Waters, O.S.B.

Don't miss this opportunity to honor our heroes and their families. Join us in person for Memorial Day Masses and be part of this special celebration of remembrance and gratitude.

Visit www.rcancem.org/memorial-day-mass for more information and location details.

Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark is committed to honoring and remembering veterans throughout the year during monthly Masses, Veteran's Day, Flag Day, and Memorial Day. Flags fly daily in designated areas across all Archdiocesan cemeteries, and over one thousand American flags are placed at the memorials of interred veterans for Memorial Day, remaining through Flag Day.

For more information about Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark and their ministry, contact a Memorial Planning Advisor at [email protected] or visit www.CatholicJourney.org.

About Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark

The Ministry of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark exists to meet the needs of individuals and families before, at the time of death and burial, and throughout bereavement. They also provide Monthly Masses of Remembrance celebrated at Archdiocesan Catholic cemeteries throughout the year, typically during the first week of each month and on special days. Contact a caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisor at [email protected] or learn more at www.rcancem.org.

