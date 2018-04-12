"Organ, tissue and eye donation is a cause everyone can be proud to be part of," said LifeNet Health President and CEO Rony Thomas. "The simple act of showing your support and talking with your friends and family about donation helps encourage others to register as well. It's a decision that can change countless lives for the better."

LifeNet Health is inviting the community to join in by taking the following steps:

Register as a donor at donatelife.net

Share the decision to donate with friends and family and encourage others to register.

Wear blue and green clothing on Friday, April 13 and encourage others to do the same.

and encourage others to do the same. Share why you are a donor and support donation on social media using the hashtag #BlueGreenDay.

Download the Donate Life green band frame to Facebook profile pictures or video from the Donate Life America Facebook Page.

Ninety-five percent of Americans are in favor of being a donor, but only 56 percent of the U.S. adult population is registered. An organ donor can save up to nine lives, and a single tissue donor can enhance more than 150 lives.

About LifeNet Health

LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/join-with-lifenet-health-to-observe-blue--green-day-april-13-300628914.html

SOURCE LifeNet Health

Related Links

http://www.LifeNetHealth.org

