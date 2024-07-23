LifeNet Health Foundation's Annual Race for Hope 5K/1 Mile Event Set for October 5 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The LifeNet Health Foundation, a 501(c)3 charitable organization, is excited to announce its annual Race for Hope 5K/1 Mile event, scheduled for Saturday, October 5, 2024. The race will be held at LifeNet Health's global headquarters at 1864 Concert Drive, Virginia Beach, VA, USA.

This annual event invites participants from all over the Hampton Roads area to join in a day of community and purpose. The Race for Hope supports the LifeNet Health Foundation's mission to spread awareness about the lifesaving and life-enhancing benefits of organ and tissue donation, as well as to support donor families.

Registration Fees:

$45 per adult

$35 per child

Virtual options are available.

Started in 2016, the Race for Hope (formerly Share the Love) has become a beloved tradition. It takes place at LifeNet Health's global headquarters. Participants include employees, their families and friends, donor families, recipients, sponsors, and other community members, all coming together to support LifeNet Health's mission of saving lives, restoring health, and giving hope.

Proceeds from the race will fund a variety of essential programs, including donor-family activities, community education on organ, eye, and tissue donation, and research and development initiatives. These efforts are crucial in expanding awareness of the critical importance of organ and tissue donation.

"We are thrilled to once again host the Race for Hope," said Jean Neubauer, LifeNet Health Foundation Executive Director. "This event not only raises vital funds but also brings our community together to celebrate and support the incredible gift of organ and tissue donation."

Join us for a day of fun, fitness, and philanthropy. Register today and help us make a difference in the lives of so many.

For more information and to register, please visit 2024 Race for Hope.

To register as an organ donor and potentially become a hero in someone's life, please visit: Donate Life Virginia

About The LifeNet Health Foundation

The LifeNet Health Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization dedicated to strengthening LifeNet Health's mission of saving lives, restoring health, and giving hope.

We focus on four key areas: providing comprehensive services for our donor families, promoting high–quality educational programs for both the public and healthcare professionals, fueling medical innovation, and fostering enduring community connections. For more information, go to www.lifenethealth.org/foundation.

SOURCE LifeNet Health