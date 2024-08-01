LifeNet Health's National Donor Family Services Explores New Programs to Support Donor Families

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health's National Donor Family Services is excited to expand its supportive programs for the families and loved ones of organ and tissue donors. In a recent event, donor family advocates organized a hike on Cougar Mountain, WA, providing donor families a unique opportunity to connect and find solace in nature.

"Our events are thoughtfully developed with the needs of donor families in mind, and these initiatives are made possible through the unwavering dedication of our donor family advocates," said Debbie Hutt, Director of National Donor Family Service at LifeNet Health. "We are committed to continually enhancing our programs to provide the utmost support and comfort to those who have given so much. Self-care activities are crucial for the grieving process, and we are pleased to offer a variety of programs that address the diverse needs of different families."

LifeNet Health offers a comprehensive range of programs designed to provide solace and assistance during the bereavement process. A cornerstone of its offering is an extended support program, which spans 30 months, compared to the standard 12 to 24 months. This extended period allows for sustained support, addressing the evolving needs of donor families.

In addition to individual support, it organizes annual donor remembrance tribute events, workshops, and gatherings to honor and celebrate the lives of donors. These events provide a communal space for families to share their experiences and memories, fostering a sense of community and shared healing.

LifeNet Health also facilitates communication between recipients and donor families, helping to build meaningful connections that can provide comfort and healing for both parties. In 2023 alone, the organization facilitated over 4,500 thank you letters from recipients to donor families.

As LifeNet Health continues to explore new programs, it remains dedicated to its mission of honoring donors and supporting their families through compassionate, comprehensive services. For more information about LifeNet Health's National Donor Family Services, please visit https://www.lifenethealth.org/healingthespirit.

As a global leader in regenerative medicine, LifeNet Health continues to push the boundaries to give healing every advantage. We offer groundbreaking transplantation and cellular solutions that support healthcare providers and powers scientific research.

