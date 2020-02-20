Joint Replacement Surgeon Dr. Vasili Karas Joins Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) welcomes the newest member to its joint replacement surgical team: Vasili Karas, MD. He is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in rapid recovery hip and knee replacement and complex reconstruction surgery.

A Chicagoland native, Dr. Karas earned his medical degree at Rush Medical College in Chicago. He then completed his residency training at Duke University Medical Center followed by fellowship training in hip and knee replacement surgery at Rush University Medical Center.

His specialties include:

Minimally invasive surgery, rapid recovery surgery, same day joint replacement

Complex joint reconstruction, revision surgery, infection surgery

Robotic assisted hip and knee replacement, computer navigation assisted hip and knee replacement

Second opinion for existing painful total joints

Non-operative and conservative treatment for hip and knee pain

Dr. Karas' approach to medicine involves fostering good patient communication and offering the latest advances in medical technology. He strives to get patients back on their feet safely and as quickly as possible using an individualized combination of physical therapy, joint injections and surgical procedures.

He has completed more than 40 peer reviewed publications and is a committee member of the American Academy of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS).

To make an appointment with Dr. Karas to discuss your hip or knee pain, please call 877 MD BONES (877-632-6637) or log on to www.rushortho.com.

ABOUT MIDWEST ORTHOPAEDICS AT RUSH

Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) offers comprehensive, unparalleled, orthopedic services as well as physical and occupational therapy. MOR doctors are team physicians for the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Fire Soccer Club and Joffrey Ballet, among others. They are known for treating patients with orthopedic conditions, ranging from the most common to the most complex. U.S. News & World Report ranks the orthopedic program at Rush University Medical Center as among the top ten in the nation and it is the highest ranked program in Illinois and Indiana. MOR has offices at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago; Geneva (PT); Lincoln Park (PT); Naperville; Oak Brook; Oak Park; Orland Park (PT); Tinley Park (PT); Westchester and Munster, Indiana. Follow us on Facebook @MidwestOrthopaedicsatRush or Twitter @mor_docs.

SOURCE Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush

Related Links

http://www.rushortho.com

