Jolly and Joyful: Whimsical Grinch Decorations at Lowe's Promise to Delight

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Make a jolly Grinchmas statement this holiday season with Gemmy's abundant and festive Grinch collection, available at Lowe's.

Whimsical Indoor Décor

Inspired by the beloved tale, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the 4.75-ft Grinch Tree features a playful and cartoonish look. Designed with a full base that narrows into a curling top, the tree is decorated with warm white LED lights and colorful ornaments.

 Celebrate the season with a fun Lighted Sign. The Grinch and Max are pictured with a "MERRY GRINCHMAS!" sentiment. Hang over a door to create a welcoming entrance.

Airblown® Inflatables

Decorate your yard with incredible Grinch Airblown® Inflatables:

LightShow® Lighting

Light up the night with a variety of Grinch lighting solutions.

For a stunning first impression, line the entrance to your home with Grinch Pathway Stakes! These stakes come in a set of three and feature the Grinch holding a wreath.

Hang a Whirl-A-Motion™ Ornament and watch as it projects downward to illuminate ground and lawn surfaces with swirling Grinch icons.

To light up walls and garage doors with the Grinch popping out of a red chimney, opt for the LightShow® Projection Plus™ Spotlight.

Lighted Yard Décor

Add blow mold characters to your display to cast a cozy Christmas glow:

  • 24-in wholesome Grinch clutching a growing heart.
  • 24-in Cindy Lou Who in her classic pink dress.
  • Set of two: 14-in Grinch clutching a growing heart and 12-in Max with a candy cane.

Last but not least, turn heads with the Animated 3D Tinsel Sculpture. An animated Grinch rises out of a snow-frosted chimney while Max sits cheerfully nearby.

Available in-store and online at Lowe's this holiday season.

About Gemmy Industries
Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

