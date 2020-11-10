Jon-Don Acquires Factory Cleaning Equipment, Inc.

With headquarters in Aurora, IL and a second location in Mooresville, NC, Factory Cleaning Equipment provides facilities managers, building owners, and janitorial professionals with high-quality American-made industrial floor scrubbers and sweepers, including its own private-branded product line, Bulldog. FCE also offers rental options for floor sweepers and scrubbers as well as mobile repair service, making it easy for customers to get the commercial equipment they need as well as conveniently manage routine maintenance and repair.

Through this acquisition, customers of Factory Cleaning Equipment can now shop Jon-Don's full product assortment within janitorial/building service, safety supplies, water and fire damage restoration, concrete surface prep and polishing, and professional carpet cleaning equipment. FCE's customers will also have access to advice and support from Jon-Don's industry experts, factory-trained service and repair technicians, and same-day shipping on thousands of in-stock products backed by the industry's best guarantee. Likewise, Jon-Don's customers now have access to an expanded equipment selection for facility maintenance and janitorial equipment, as well as knowledge and expertise from the FCE team.

"Both Jon-Don and FCE understand and are committed to delivering outstanding customer service and helping those we do business with achieve success," says John Paolella, Founder of Jon-Don. "This shared set of core values is the foundation for a strong partnership that will benefit the customers, vendors, and employees of both our organizations for many years to come."

Rick Schott, Founder of FCE, and Bob Grosskopf, Executive Vice President, now join the leadership team at Jon-Don. They continue to lead the FCE business and will help transition the merger.

"Our company philosophy at Factory Cleaning Equipment has always been 'Big enough to serve your needs. Small enough to know your name.' The merger with Jon-Don allows us to continue to deliver on that promise to our customers by providing more products, more knowledge, and more service to not only meet the needs of their businesses today, but far into the future," says Mr. Schott.

Cesar Lanuza, Chief Executive Officer at Jon-Don, states, "This merger has been a very positive experience for both our companies. We couldn't be happier to welcome Rick, Bob, and the rest of the Factory Cleaning Equipment team to the Jon-Don family. We are thrilled to connect all of our customers with the products, knowledge, and expertise they need to tackle their toughest jobs."

About Jon-Don

Jon-Don gives specialty contractors and in-house service providers across multiple industries everything they need to keep things clean, safe, and looking their best—whether it's removing that one impossible carpet stain or resurfacing a massive warehouse floor. Since 1978, Jon-Don has provided not just the equipment and consumables customers need, but the real-world knowledge, rolled-up sleeves approach, and rock-solid reliability they can't find with other suppliers. Today, with multiple distribution centers strategically located throughout the United States, Jon-Don serves industries ranging from water and fire restoration, concrete surface prep and polishing, building service/janitorial, carpet cleaning, and more.

Jon-Don | Let's tackle your toughest jobs. ™

For more information, call (800) 556-6366 or visit www.jondon.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Jon-Don