Jon-Don Announces Strategic Growth by Servicing Customers of ProCrete Resources

ProCrete Resources was a supplier of concrete surface preparation and polishing tools, diamond abrasives, and concrete grinding equipment. The company was founded by Mike and Zeina Loken in 2010 and operated three facilities in southern California. Sadly, Mike passed away in July of 2021, and the decision was made to close down ProCrete's operations a few months later.

"ProCrete had a great reputation in the industry, and we are looking forward to the opportunity to offer their customers the same exceptional service they've come to expect, as well as access to our team of knowledgeable experts, equipment maintenance and repair services, and our huge selection of products across multiple verticals, including carpet cleaning, building maintenance, disaster restoration, and concrete surface prep and polishing," said Mike Wessner, CEO of Jon Don.

