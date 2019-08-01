Jon Kemp Appointed President, DuPont Electronics & Imaging

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont announced today that Jon Kemp has been appointed President, DuPont Electronics & Imaging. He succeeds Jim Fahey, who has served in the role since the DowDuPont merger.

"Electronics & Imaging is a significant growth opportunity for DuPont. The combination of heritage Dow and DuPont businesses established the leading global supplier of differentiated products and solutions for the electronics industry," said Marc Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of DuPont. "We very much appreciate the work Jim Fahey has done to integrate the businesses and assure a smooth transition. Jim has made significant contributions to DuPont and its heritage companies throughout his 25-year career, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

"Jon Kemp is a talented leader with a broad skill set and his strength in business development make him ideally equipped to lead our Electronics & Imaging segment and continue to enhance its performance through the commercialization of technology solutions for AI, IoT, 5G, advanced mobility, and other trends driving accelerated change."

Jon joined DuPont in 2005 and served as President, DuPont Electronics & Communications from 2015 until 2017 when he was named Head of Strategy for the Specialty Products Division of DowDuPont. Jon was named President, Non-Core segment in June 2019 and will retain management oversight for the segment. Jon earned a B.A. in economics from the University of Utah and an M.B.A. from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. He currently serves on the board of directors of SEMI and Delaware Innovation Space.

