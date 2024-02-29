Jon Kemp Named Chair of SEMI Board of Industry Leaders

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that Jon Kemp, President, DuPont Electronics & Industrial, has been named Chair of the Board of Industry Leaders of SEMI, a global industry association serving the electronics design and manufacturing supply chain.

The Board of Industry Leaders provides strategic guidance and direction for key global SEMI initiatives and programs – including sustainability, workforce development, supply chain management, and global advocacy – to address semiconductor industry challenges and advance its growth. The Board comprises executive-level thought leaders representing the diversity of SEMI membership. As Chair, Kemp will lead the Board in its work, which also includes identifying emerging technology and business issues where SEMI can build impactful member value for the future.

"Jon is already a valued contributor to the SEMI International Board of Directors in its fiduciary role, and we are pleased to have him stepping up to chair our Board of Industry Leaders to make sure our members' voices and needs are reflected across the diverse range of our programs and initiatives," said SEMI President and CEO Ajit Manocha. "We look forward to working with Jon to address some of the global semiconductor industry's toughest challenges, such as our talent gap, and empowering the industry's continued growth and innovation."

As President of DuPont's Electronics & Industrial business, Kemp leads the organization in serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, defense, industrial and transportation industries. Kemp has more than 20 years of experience in the electronics industry and strategic leadership, including his service on the SEMI International Board of Directors since 2016.

"I'm honored to be part of this group of industry leaders who are tackling some of the most critical issues facing the semiconductor industry that no single company or organization can solve alone, like sustainability, government advocacy, workforce development, and supply chain management," said Kemp. "There's tremendous value in collaborating across industries and I look forward to what we'll achieve together across the semiconductor ecosystem."

About SEMI

SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial, and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies. http://electronics.dupont.com

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE DuPont