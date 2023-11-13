Jon Sica Named to 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100 List

Batteries Plus Chief Business Officer Recognized Amongst State's Top CEO's & C-Level Executives

HARTLAND, Wis., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Jon Sica, Chief Business Officer of Batteries Plus as a 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin's Top 100 CEO's & C-level executives.

Honorees are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 148,000 individuals and generate $76.4 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on January 18th, 2024 at Fiserv Forum, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

"The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the Wisconsin business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Wisconsin business community" says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

From his modest start selling products in Cabela's catalogs to driving expansion for Batteries Plus, the nation's largest and fastest-growing omni-channel retail franchise, Sica has blazed a trail by mixing the art and science of business to find success across big box, QSR and franchise companies. He focuses on not just defining successful strategies – he connects them to people and execution in a way that delivers consistent, predictable results for shareholders while building a "big tent" that allows many to share and participate in the wins. A self-professed project and process geek that enjoys relentlessly and methodically solving tough problems – like post-acquisition integration and building a sales program from scratch – in innovative ways that prioritizes people in addition to business results, Sica has helped Batteries Plus find success in challenging market place.

"Being named an honoree on this prestigious list is truly special and I am grateful to be recognized for my leadership, vision and passion for the Batteries Plus brand," said Sica. "This award offers a much-earned acknowledgement of the efforts of the entire Batteries Plus team in making a difference in our industry and communities around the country. I am honored to be included among the innovative leaders of Wisconsin businesses and intend to carry this momentum into 2024 and beyond."

Sica will be honored at the annual Titan 100 awards celebration on January 18th, 2024 at Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Wisconsin business community.

"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in Wisconsin. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Wisconsin and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved," says Gina Skibo, Partner at Wipfli.

With over 830 store locations in operation and development nationwide, Batteries Plus has also carved out a unique niche in the industry with its 'plus' services – including cell phone repair and key fob replacement . Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130. Plus, for the 30th year in a row, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, climbing 53 spots over last year's rank and even becoming one of only 49 franchise brands to be inducted into Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Hall of Fame. To learn more about Batteries Plus, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

